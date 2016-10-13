Public Notice: Environmental Assessment of an existing tower

LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY Draft Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact Crown Atlantic Company LLC Lease Renewal Project United States Army Garrison, West Point, New York.

A Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) was prepared addressing the proposed lease renewal for an existing tower located at the U.S. Army Garrison at West Point (USAG WP), located in Orange County, New York.

The following is a summary of the findings included in the EA:

I. NAME OF ACTION

Crown Atlantic Company LLC Lease Renewal Project

II. DESCRIPTION OF ACTION

a.) Proposed Action: The purpose of the proposed action is to address both existing and proposed equipment for the existing 140-foot (152 feet with appurtenances) self-support telecommunications tower known as Victor Constant Ski Slope Cell Tower.

An Environmental Assessment was not conducted prior to construction of the tower facility, and thus the EA will address both existing equipment and proposed equipment.

b.) Alternatives: Alternatives analyzed included: 1.) No Action Alternative; and 2.) Proposed Action.

The No Action Alternative would not address the need to renew the lease, which would result in the decommissioning of the tower. The Proposed Action would allow the existing lease to be renewed, allowing for future collocations of additional carriers on the telecommunication tower. No additional alternatives were considered.

III. AFFECTED ENVIRONMENT AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS Potential environmental impact issues include, but are not limited to: water resources, geology and soils, natural resources and cultural resources.

IV. PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT

The Draft EA and Finding of No Significant Impact are being made available for public review at the following locations in addition to the USAG WP Environmental Management Division Website at http://www.westpoint.army.mil/dhpw/emd/home/index.asp:

Town of Highland Falls

254 Main Street

Highland Falls, NY 10928

Village of Highland Falls

303 Main Street

Highland Falls, NY 10928

Highland Falls Public Library

298 Main Street

Highland Falls, NY 10928

United States Military Academy

Community Library, Bldg. 622

West Point, NY 10996

The Alice Curtis Desmond & Hamilton Fish Library

Routes 301 & 9D

Cold Spring, NY 10924

Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library

10 Morris Avenue

Cold Spring, NY 10516

Village of Cold Spring

85 Main Street

Cold Spring, NY 10516

Town of Philipstown

258 Main Street

Cold Spring, New York 10516

The deadline for public comments on this proposed action will be 30 days from the publication date.

Comments on the Draft EA received during the 30-day public review comment period and Agency responses to these comments will be included in the Final EA.

Comments may also be provided during this period under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Please send all comments and/or requests for copies of the Draft EA to:

U.S. Army Garrison,

Directorate of Public Works

Brett A. Walker, Installation NEPA Coordinator Natural Resources Branch, 144 Ruger Road West Point, NY 10996-1592

You can also contact Walker at 845-938-1973 or Brett.Walker@usma.edu.