Russ LaChance—the most cited faculty researcher

By Col. John Graham Assoicate Dean of Research

The value of a scholar is often derived from the impact of his or her research and publications. The West Point faculty is proud that its most cited paper, since 2008, is Dr. Russ LaChance’s article, published in Energy & Environmental Science, titled, “Thermochemical biofuel production in hydrothermal media: A review of sub- and supercritical water technologies.”

According to Google Scholar, the paper has been cited 798 times.

As LaChance explained, “I was honored to be part of a team of six co-authors who set out to review all known technologies for converting biomass into liquid and gaseous fuels using water in a variety of temperature and pressure conditions.”

Biofuel production research is important as a way to turn waste into useable energy. The Army supports biofuel research so forward operating bases will be self-sustainable. Convoys of fuel enroute to FOBs are a high-value target to our enemies. The fewer convoys, the better.

High-caliber universities, like West Point, are interested in scholarly impact as a way to evaluate and recruit high caliber faculty and students.

Other organizations, like science policymakers in government, use scholarly impact measures to allot research funding and evaluate previous investments.

There are many ways to measure scholarly impact. One of the most widely used techniques is counting the number of times a researcher’s publications has been cited by others.

The higher a citation count, the greater degree to which one’s ideas have been accepted in the scholarly community.

A citation count can also indicate the relationship of intellectual ideas and show how one’s works have been used as the intellectual foundation for future works.

Measures of scholarly impact, such as citations, are important as they express the relevancy and quality of a scholar’s works in a particular research domain.

The use of citations is a quick way to identify top researchers. Moreover, LaChance explained: “On this particular paper, my co-authors are the top of the field and lead for three organizations at MIT, the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland and the University of Hawaii.”

The use of citations can also measure scholarly impact at the institution level. A quick and dirty analysis using SCOPUS (a special search tool in Jefferson Library) reveals that West Point has 51 papers with 30 or more citations since 2008, a staggering amount for a school without a graduate program.

Not surprisingly, West Point’s scholarly strength, according to citation scores, lies in faculty works on leadership and ethics. In addition, the Keller Army Community Hospital’s extensive advanced research also stands out among the most highly cited.

Most surprising to note is the number of citations to cadet works. For example, former First Captain Jason Crabtree has two papers cited more than 90 times each.

Few undergraduate institutions even allow their students to co-author and publish works, let alone produce research that is revered by the scholarly community.

The value that West Point places in the creative cadet mind pays off with new and exciting knowledge.

The study of research using citations (e.g., citation analysis) falls within the wider research domain known as scientometrics.

Dr. Nicholas Olijnyk, Jefferson Hall Library’s Digital Initiatives librarian, stated, “there are many scientific measures to evaluate and describe scholarly impact. Citation analysis is just one.”

In Jefferson Hall, Olijnyk uses several types of data collection and analysis programs to check the impact that West Point is having on cutting-edge research.

Stop in to see how your latest publication is performing.