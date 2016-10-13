“Show Some Love” during CFC Campaign

By Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. USMA Superintendent

This week, we kicked off the 2016 Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) at West Point. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Show Some Love.”

Created in the 1960s by President John F. Kennedy, CFC was designed to give federal employees a chance to donate to a variety of charities once per year without constant solicitation by individual organizations.

It is the only government-authorized charity organization that provides you an opportunity to donate to a charity of your choosing. Through the CFC, you can donate to any of the thousands of local, national and international charity organizations of your choice, or to CFC as a whole.

Historically, West Point raises more than $150,000 each year for CFC, and in many years, exceeding $200,000, making us the largest contributor for the Hudson Valley CFC Campaign.

Through your generosity, the West Point community is making an impact and changing lives, here at home and around the globe.

Participation is strictly voluntary. Our only goal is ensuring we’ve contacted everyone to give you the opportunity to give, if you so choose. While the traditional paper donation forms are available, in order to save paper and administrative processing time consider making your pledge (via payroll deduction) through the CFC nexus website at https://www.cfcnexus.org/_root/.

Please consider “showing some love” and supporting the Combined Federal Campaign. Through your support, you can make a difference in the lives of others!