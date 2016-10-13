Walk-A-Mile

Every few steps the walkers took, posters told stories of domestic violence that had occured at West Point. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Every few steps the walkers took, posters told stories of domestic violence that had occured at West Point. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV T-shirts displayed by Safe Homes of Orange County brought awareness and shared survivors’ stories of domestic violence by the victims. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV T-shirts displayed by Safe Homes of Orange County brought awareness and shared survivors’ stories of domestic violence by the victims. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

The Army Community Service’s annual Walk-A-Mile for domestic violence took place Oct. 5 to bring awareness and help prevent domestic violence. Every few steps the walkers took, posters told stories of domestic violence that had occured at West Point. The walk began at Thayer Statue, continued by Cullum Road and through the Plain back to Thayer Statue. T-shirts displayed by Safe Homes of Orange County brought awareness and shared survivors’ stories of domestic violence by the victims.