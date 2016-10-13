West Point kicks off Read-A-Thon

The middle and elementary school annual Read-A-Thon fundraiser for the Parent Teacher Organization kicked off Oct. 3 with all students getting involved. Children ask for monetary pledges to encourage them to read as much as they can until Oct. 27. The children keep track of their reading in minutes each day. Prizes are awarded for those who read the most and receive the most pledges. Army West Point Football head coach Jeff Monken was there to help kick off the Read-A-Thon in both the middle and elementary schools. He asked the children to read for Baltimore, where this year’s Army-Navy game is being played.