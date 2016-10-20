Father-Son grads and leaders of character return

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Retired Brig. Gen. James L. Anderson speaks with a cadet while signing a copy of his book, “Becoming a Leader of Character—6 Habits that Make or Break a Leader at Work and at Home.” Retired Brig. Gen. James L. Anderson speaks with a cadet while signing a copy of his book, “Becoming a Leader of Character—6 Habits that Make or Break a Leader at Work and at Home.” A Cadet-hopeful looks on as Dave anderson signs a copy of “Becoming a Leader of Character—6 Habits that Make or Break a Leader at Work and at Home.” A Cadet-hopeful looks on as Dave anderson signs a copy of “Becoming a Leader of Character—6 Habits that Make or Break a Leader at Work and at Home.”

Retired Brig. Gen. James L. Anderson (USMA Class of 1956), former Master of the Sword for the Department of Physical Education, and his son, Dave Anderson (USMA Class of 1988) came to the West Point Cadet Book Store Oct. 14 to debut and sign their recent book, “Becoming a Leader of Character—6 Habits that Make or Break a Leader at Work and at Home.”

While writing, editing and publishing the book took just a little over a year, both father and son have been learning about and practicing character for some time.

James recalled a meeting with the superintendent and other members of the academic board during his time as the head of DPE, a position he held for 24 years.

“The superintendent asked us, ‘What is the purpose of the United States Military Academy?’” James said. “After about six months, we finally came up with a statement that said the purpose of the U.S. Military Academy is to provide the nation with leaders of character to serve the common defense.”

From that moment forward, James studied character endlessly. He found that although researchers said we ought to have character, they don’t say what “character” means.

After studying philosophers like Aristotle and Plato, he began to come up with a more concrete definition of the highly-valued skill. In fact, following his retirement from the Army, James went on to teach corporate leaders about character.

“I would speak to various groups about character. I came up with a statement with two words that you need to remember to have a good definition of character. One, to know what is right and good and proper, and that’s not very difficult,” he said. “The second word is what’s important, and that’s courage. The courage to do what is right and good and proper.”

Dave grew up watching his father practice that courage. He matured through West Point Middle School, James I. O’Neill High School (he sold sodas at Michie stadium as a kid) and eventually attended the U.S. Military Academy.

“The history of West Point shaped a lot of my thoughts on character even before I was a cadet,” he said. “The MacArthurs, the Eisenhowers, the Grants, the Lees, those types of people, and hearing about them, there was just an understanding about not being common, that there was something more than just existing and getting through.”

After serving in the Army and working in corporate America, Dave started his own business, “Anderson Leadership Solutions,” a company that utilizes both competence and character in leader development. Because of his and his father’s experience, Dave knew they needed to create a collaborative project to spread their knowledge, a book that would define character and teach its readers how to exercise it.

“Our focus is not on the theories of character, but how character is developed in yourself and the people you’re leading, whether you’re leading at work or at home,” Dave said. “It makes it accessible to anybody, whether you’re somebody who is a CEO or someone who’s heading to college.”

Each chapter ends with exercises to help readers apply what they’ve read. The hope is that character through leadership will become second nature.

“We talk about character and integrity like muscles—you have to exercise them. So with integrity, some people think a little white lie isn’t a big deal, but when a big test comes, they’ll be ready,” Dave suggested. “But what we say in the book is, if you’ve never lifted 50 pounds, what makes you think you can lift 300?”

His father shared the sentiment, noting that practicing character has a ripple effect.

“It begins with your thoughts, your thoughts can lead to your words, your words can lead to your actions, your actions repeated over time form your habits, and your habits determine your character,” James said. “If those are positive habits, then you can develop positive character. If those are negative habits, then you are going to demonstrate negative character.”

“Our character is the sum total of our habits —our good habits and our bad habits. How we are is who we are. And character is why people at work and at home will follow us!” Dave added.

Throughout the book signing, James was greeted by former cadets, now officers, who remembered him as their Master of the Sword and Dave was welcomed by his ’88 classmates returning for homecoming weekend; everyone, including current cadets, made sure to get a signed copy of their new leadership manual.