2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Pistol: The Army West Point Pistol team traveled to New London, Connecticut, Oct. 7-8 to compete against the Coast Guard Academy Bears for its first match of the season.

The Army team took aim Oct. 7 on the firing line for the first of three events—Free Pistol. Shooting at home worked to the Bears advantage and they won the Free Pistol event 2,005-1,976.

Class of 2017 Cadet Jeff Schanz shot the team high score of 520 out of a possible 600. Air Pistol was fired the next morning. Army regrouped to win the event 2,200 to the Bears’ 1,976.

Class of 2017 Cadet Mark Lister shot the team-high score of 553 out of a possible 600.

Going into the final event, Standard Pistol, the Bears held a five-point lead. Army met the challenge by shooting a team score of 2,132 to Coast Guard’s 2,080.

Class of 2017 Cadet Minhee Pak shot the team-high score of 535. She was closely followed by Class of 2019 Cadet Quin Cochran’s 534. Army defeated the varsity pistol team from Coast Guard with a three-event aggregate score of 6,308 to 6,261. Team Captain Travis Moody stated, “This victory is a great start to our season and I know we will only get better.”

Volleyball: The volleyball tournament Oct. 14-15 went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament.

Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the Midshipmen, 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close five-set match, 3-2, to RMC.

This left the three teams in a three-way tie. In addition, the team was able to get a lot of much needed experience for the Army B team as it was able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall, the tournament was a huge success and the team appreciated the opportunity to represent the Academy.

Tae Kwon Do: The Army Martial Arts team kicked off the ECTC season in its first tournament in Division 1 at MIT Oct. 15. The team performed well, leading the majority of gender and belt divisions.

In the Men’s Black Belt Division, Matthew Galea, Jordan Nettles and Ziwei Peng on the A-1 team took second place. Anthony Chargualaf, who ended his first match quickly with a knockout, and Ryan Castilla, on the A-2 team, took third.

In the Color Belt Men’s Division, William Xu, Ellis Valdez and Eli Eichenberger on the B-1 team dominated every fight, taking first place. In the Women’s Black Belt Division, Natasha Chick, Nicole Nettles and Wonha Kim on the A-1 team fought to second place.

In the White Belt Women’s Division, Chloe Smith, Kayla Johnson and Sarah Juhn on the C-1 team showed strong performances, taking third place. Overall, the Army team placed second, holding its ground among highly competitive Division 1 teams nearly twice its size and pushing MIT to third.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.