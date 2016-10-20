Army rebounds with big win against Lafayette

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore running back Jordan Asberry burst through Lafayette’s defense for two big-play touchdowns during Army West Point’s 62-7 victory over the Leopards Oct. 15 at Michie Stadium. Asberry broke through the line of scrimmage and ran down the sideline for a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that gave the Black Knights a 14-0 lead. Photos by John Pellino/DPTMS Sophomore running back Jordan Asberry burst through Lafayette’s defense for two big-play touchdowns during Army West Point’s 62-7 victory over the Leopards Oct. 15 at Michie Stadium. Asberry broke through the line of scrimmage and ran down the sideline for a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that gave the Black Knights a 14-0 lead. Photos by John Pellino/DPTMS Asberry readjusted and caught sophomore quarterback Chris Carter’s pass over his shoulder and then beat the defenders to the end zone for a 59-yard score that put Army West Point up 35-0 in the second quarter. Asberry finished with 107 yards of total offense as the Black Knights racked up a total of 671 yards on the day. Photos by John Pellino/DPTMS Asberry readjusted and caught sophomore quarterback Chris Carter’s pass over his shoulder and then beat the defenders to the end zone for a 59-yard score that put Army West Point up 35-0 in the second quarter. Asberry finished with 107 yards of total offense as the Black Knights racked up a total of 671 yards on the day. Photos by John Pellino/DPTMS Sophomore quarterback Chris Carter dives into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Army West Point’s 62-7 win over Lafayette Oct. 15 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden Sophomore quarterback Chris Carter dives into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Army West Point’s 62-7 win over Lafayette Oct. 15 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden

The Army West Point Football team got back in the win column by defeating Lafayette, 62-7, Oct. 15 at Michie Stadium.

The Black Knights scored early and often, beginning with a 60-yard run by Ahmad Bradshaw less than five minutes into the contest.

Bradshaw faked a pitch and cut through the Lafayette defense for the long score, bringing the sellout crowd at Michie Stadium to its feet.

Jordan Asberry and Chris Carter added touchdown runs of 20 and 19 yards, respectively, to push Army’s lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter.

Bradshaw found Jeff Ejekam for a 7-yard score, for the first touchdown of Ejekam’s career, midway through the second quarter.

The score capped a fast 5-play, 72-yard drive in just over two minutes, and gave the Black Knights a 28-0 lead.

Army would not look back the rest of the way, as it took a 35-7 lead into halftime and outscored the Leopards, 27-0 in the second half.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army moves to 4-2 on the season.

• Alex Aukerman carried out the American flag for the Black Knights prior to the game

• The Black Knights scored more points (62) than they had in their previous two games (20 at Buffalo, 6 at Duke).

• Army rushed for a season-high 537 yards as a team , the most since putting up 556 against Eastern Michigan just a year ago.

• The 671 yards of total offense for the Black Knights is the second most all-time and the most in a single game since a Nov. 16, 1984 win against Montana.

• The Black Knights saw five different players rush for over 50 yards on the day.

Career milestones

• Bradshaw’s 60-yard touchdown run was the longest rush of his career, besting his 56-yard run against Connecticut last season.

• Cole Macek’s 111 total rushing yards marked a new career best. Macek also score his first career touchdown and recorded his first 100-yard rushing game.

• Asberry’s 59-yard catch was the longest of his career.

• The Black Knights had two 100-yard rushers for the first time since October 24, 2015 (at Rice).

• Quarterback Malik McGue set a new career-high in rushes (8), yards (94) and longest run (41 yards). McGue also scored his first career touchdown on a 41-yard keeper late in the fourth quarter

• Kevin Hicks scored his first career touchdown on a 5-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

• Carter set a new season-high with a 103 passing yards on the day.

Turning point

• The Black Knights defense continued its strong play, holding the Leopards to just 138 yards and seven points the first half. Army’s Marcus Hyatt made a touchdown-saving interception near the end of the first half to keep the Black Knights well ahead of the Leopards, 35-7.

How it happened

• After forcing a punt from the Leopards, Bradshaw found a seam and took off for a 60-yard touchdown run, putting the Black Knights up, 7-0.

• The Black Knights scored again midway through the first quarter, as Asberry took a pitch from Bradshaw and ran it 20 yards into Lafayette end zone to make it 14-0 in favor of Army. The score was the third of his career.

• Carter tallied his second touchdown run of the season, a 19-yard carry to start the second quarter.

• Bradshaw notched his first passing touchdown of the season, as he found a leaping Ejekam for a 7-yard score in the corner of the end zone. It was Ejekam’s first career touchdown.

• Carter launched a deep ball that was reeled in by Asberry for a 59-yard score, the longest reception of Asberry’s career.

• Drew Reed got Lafayette on the board with a 5-yard keeper, making it 35-7.

• Macek continued the scoring in the second half with a 4-yard score, pushing Army’s lead to 42-7.

• Carter connected with Joe Walker as the senior won the jump ball in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown, giving Army a 49-7 advantage.

• Hicks and McGue each scored their first career rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give Army a 62-7 victory.

Up next

Army remains at Michie Stadium at noon Saturday when it hosts North Texas.

That game will be carried live on CBS Sports Network with Ben Holden, Jay Feely, and John Schriffen on the call.