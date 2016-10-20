DEP hosts “States of the Book,” a conference bringing scholars together

Class of 2018 Cadets Michael Wanner (Company G-1) and Logan Gorusch (Company H-1) asked questions during the panel portion of the “States of the Books” conference Sept. 23-24. The panels were held in the Haig Room of Jefferson Hall. Photo by Maj. Adam Karr Department of English and Philosophy. Class of 2018 Cadets Michael Wanner (Company G-1) and Logan Gorusch (Company H-1) asked questions during the panel portion of the “States of the Books” conference Sept. 23-24. The panels were held in the Haig Room of Jefferson Hall. Photo by Maj. Adam Karr Department of English and Philosophy. Susan Lintelmann from the USMA Library Special Collections staff discusses materials relating to the founding of West Point with guests in the foyer of the Haig Room during the “States of the Books” conference Sept. 23-24. Photo by Maj. Adam Karr Department of English and Philosophy. Susan Lintelmann from the USMA Library Special Collections staff discusses materials relating to the founding of West Point with guests in the foyer of the Haig Room during the “States of the Books” conference Sept. 23-24. Photo by Maj. Adam Karr Department of English and Philosophy.

On Sept. 23-24, the Department of English and Philosophy hosted 29 scholars and guests from a diverse array of prestigious academic, library and archival institutions from across the world. The conference, titled “States of the Book,” brought together some of the leading voices in the field of critical bibliography to discuss the methods and effects of state and institutional manipulation of texts and written records from diverse periods and historical locations.

The department specifically invited several scholars to present their work in a series of panels held in Jefferson Hall Sept. 23-24.

Professor Michael F. Suarez, S.J., the director of the Rare Book School and university professor at the University of Virginia headlined the event.

The keynote address, held in the Lucas Military Heritage Center at the West Point Museum, explored the ways that Shakespeare’s works have been modified, adapted and expurgated to conform to institutional and societal values in contexts ranging from censorship during the Renaissance to school districts in the United States that abridge the works to avoid potentially controversial content.

While academic conferences that bring together scholars in order to exchange ideas are common at universities across the nation, West Point served as the perfect venue to sponsor an investigation of this kind.

The U.S. Military Academy is an integral piece of the documented material history of the United States.

As Col. Dave Harper, head of the Department of English and Philosophy, reminded guests in his opening comments, “from the names of the battles carved in the granite cliffs of the Hudson, to the very flora and fauna, West Point is itself a text that speaks of the creation of a nation.”

Complementing the multiple perspectives and fields of expertise brought by the visiting scholars, the Special Collections staff of the West Point Library displayed archival materials to tell the story of West Point and the nation.

The guests also got a glimpse of cadet life here at USMA. Cadets majoring in English or Philosophy hosted several visitors for lunch in Washington Hall, allowing them to observe formation and witness the unique lunchtime ritual of the Corps, where history, tradition and discipline intertwine.

Thanks to beautiful weather on that Friday afternoon, those attending panels in the Haig Room enjoyed West Point’s Parachute team dropping onto the Plain as their backdrop.

The conference concluded on Saturday with a tour of the monuments on trophy point led by Maj. Christine Keating from the Department of History.

Faculty and cadets alike lauded the conference as an opportunity to both reaffirm USMA and the Department of English and Philosophy’s position as an academic institution committed to the highest standards of scholarly achievement, and bridge the civil-military divide through productive engagement.