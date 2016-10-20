Junger discusses difficulties of veterans returning home

By Caleb Phillips and Lionel Beehner Department of Military Instruction instructors

Sebastian Junger, a veteran war correspondent and author of the new book, “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging,” delivered a book talk, sponsored by the Modern War Institute (MWI), Center for Enhanced Performance, and Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic (SCPME), to a packed Robinson Auditorium crowd Sept. 30. Courtesy Photo Sebastian Junger, a veteran war correspondent and author of the new book, “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging,” delivered a book talk, sponsored by the Modern War Institute (MWI), Center for Enhanced Performance, and Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic (SCPME), to a packed Robinson Auditorium crowd Sept. 30. Courtesy Photo

Soldiers returning home from today’s wars are increasingly falling into deeper despair, according to Sebastian Junger, the veteran war correspondent and author of the new book, “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging.” Junger delivered a book talk, sponsored by the Modern War Institute, Center for Enhanced Performance, and Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic, to a packed Robinson Auditorium crowd Sept. 30.

As he writes in his book, “Soldiers all but ignore differences of race, religion and politics within their platoon,” but upon arriving back in the United States, they find “a society that is basically at war with itself. People speak with incredible contempt about—depending on their views—the rich, the poor, the educated, the foreign-born, the president or the entire U.S. government.”

In his remarks, Junger argued that living in a community and society forms the fabric of our existence. Modern society forces us into lonely enclaves and robs us of the tight social connections found from man’s early nomad existence to the American Native Indian tribes of the 1700s and even in modern war.

“The question for Western society isn’t so much why tribal life might be so appealing,” Junger said, “but why Western society is so unappealing.”

He pointed out that even though fewer Soldiers experience direct combat in war (fewer than 10 percent), PTSD rates among veterans is almost 25 percent.

He argues that the trauma driving PTSD is not just the horrors of combat, but the shock of returning to today’s lonely, isolated, non-tribal modern society.

Junger ended with a discussion and Q&A about what we can do to deal with this reality. He argued that we must find ways to live in community with each other through shared sacrifice. He gave an anecdote from Bosnia.

“It was better when it was really bad,” as someone had spray painted on a wall about the loss of social solidarity in Bosnia after the war ended. “That sense of solidarity is at the core of what it means to be human and undoubtedly helped deliver us to this extraordinary moment in our history. It may also be the only thing that allows us to survive it.”

“The most powerful story told by Junger was of the Vietnam veteran who felt so out of touch with the community he had come back to that, he returned to Vietnam to marry the daughter of a commander he had killed,” Class of 2017 Cadet Schwab said. “This story and other stories like it can help us to understand and resolve the issues facing Soldiers in our day and age returning from war and dealing with PTSD as well.”

Sebastian Junger is the author of a number of best-selling books, including “The Perfect Storm: A True Story of Men Against the Sea,” as well as the award-winning chronicle of the war in Afghanistan in the documentary films “Restrepo” and “Korengal.”