Kovaci Lee picks up 200th win as Army tops Lehigh
After a 3-1 win over Lehigh Oct. 15 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Army West Point Volleyball team has now won three matches straight to improve to 14-8 overall and 6-2 in the Patriot League.
Army highlights and match notes
• Head coach Alma Kovaci Lee captured the 200th win of her career and her 14th of the season.
• She is the only head coach in Army volleyball history that has eclipsed 200 wins other than Bob Gambardella who totaled 325 in his career.
• Allie Strong led the team for the second night in a row in points with 17.5. She tallied 14 kills, three aces and eight digs.
• Carolyn Bockrath also chipped in offensively with 14 kills of her own for a .520 hitting percentage.
• Vanessa Wesley totaled three blocks and 12 kills, while Olivia Fairfield posted 6.5 points off a block assist and six kills.
• Nikki Lum and Haven Bethune split time in the setters’ position. Lum notched 28 assists and Bethune tallied 23.
• Shannel Chong recorded a season-high 20 digs in the Cadets’ 3-1 win.
How it happened
• The Black Knights took a 20-15 advantage in the first, but the Mountain Hawks fought back to tie the score at 25-25.
• Lehigh struck first, but two-straight points by Bockrath gave the lead back to Army. The teams would trade points, but Bockrath connected with Bethune to tally the set-winner with the score set at 29-27.
• With the second set tied 15-all, the Cadets went on a 5-0 run to take a 20-15 lead. The Mountain Hawks tripped up Army’s momentum to bring the score within two, but a kill by Fairfield sealed the set 25-22 to put the Black Knights ahead 2-0 in the match.
• Set three featured five tie scores, but only one lead change with the Mountain Hawks coming out on top, 25-16.
• The Cadets rebounded in the fourth and final set to charge out to a 7-2 lead before Lehigh could gain any traction.
The Mountain Hawks came close, but the Black Knights never relinquished their lead to win the set and essentially the match.
• After three-straight Lehigh points, Army would end the match on a 4-1 run to clinch the Patriot League contest.