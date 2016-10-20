Kovaci Lee picks up 200th win as Army tops Lehigh

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point head coach Alma Kovaci Lee (center speaking to players) earned her 200th career win during the Black Knights 3-1 win over Lehigh Oct. 15. Kovaci Lee becomes the second Army volleyball coach to reach 200 career wins in school history. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Army West Point head coach Alma Kovaci Lee (center speaking to players) earned her 200th career win during the Black Knights 3-1 win over Lehigh Oct. 15. Kovaci Lee becomes the second Army volleyball coach to reach 200 career wins in school history. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Junior libero Shannel Chong (#19) recorded a season-high 20 digs as Army West Point defeated Lehigh 3-1 Oct. 15 in Bethlehem, Pa. Junior libero Shannel Chong (#19) recorded a season-high 20 digs as Army West Point defeated Lehigh 3-1 Oct. 15 in Bethlehem, Pa.

After a 3-1 win over Lehigh Oct. 15 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Army West Point Volleyball team has now won three matches straight to improve to 14-8 overall and 6-2 in the Patriot League.

Army highlights and match notes

• Head coach Alma Kovaci Lee captured the 200th win of her career and her 14th of the season.

• She is the only head coach in Army volleyball history that has eclipsed 200 wins other than Bob Gambardella who totaled 325 in his career.

• Allie Strong led the team for the second night in a row in points with 17.5. She tallied 14 kills, three aces and eight digs.

• Carolyn Bockrath also chipped in offensively with 14 kills of her own for a .520 hitting percentage.

• Vanessa Wesley totaled three blocks and 12 kills, while Olivia Fairfield posted 6.5 points off a block assist and six kills.

• Nikki Lum and Haven Bethune split time in the setters’ position. Lum notched 28 assists and Bethune tallied 23.

• Shannel Chong recorded a season-high 20 digs in the Cadets’ 3-1 win.

How it happened

• The Black Knights took a 20-15 advantage in the first, but the Mountain Hawks fought back to tie the score at 25-25.

• Lehigh struck first, but two-straight points by Bockrath gave the lead back to Army. The teams would trade points, but Bockrath connected with Bethune to tally the set-winner with the score set at 29-27.

• With the second set tied 15-all, the Cadets went on a 5-0 run to take a 20-15 lead. The Mountain Hawks tripped up Army’s momentum to bring the score within two, but a kill by Fairfield sealed the set 25-22 to put the Black Knights ahead 2-0 in the match.

• Set three featured five tie scores, but only one lead change with the Mountain Hawks coming out on top, 25-16.

• The Cadets rebounded in the fourth and final set to charge out to a 7-2 lead before Lehigh could gain any traction.

The Mountain Hawks came close, but the Black Knights never relinquished their lead to win the set and essentially the match.

• After three-straight Lehigh points, Army would end the match on a 4-1 run to clinch the Patriot League contest.