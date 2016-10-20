Learning fire safety

Courtesy Photo

Children of the West Point community check out the uniforms of the firefighters at Stony Lonesome station Oct. 11 for Fire Prevention Week. The children toured the fire house, saw the uniforms and looked into the firetrucks and received gifts of helmets and treats. The West Point Fire Department frequently puts on safety events at the schools throughout the year and teaches children how to get out of a house filled with smoke, having a family plan of what to do during an emergency and learning about fire safety. This event was sponsored by Life Works at West Point Family Homes.