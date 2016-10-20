Scrimmaging the Aussies

Photo by Cordell Hoffer Photo by Cordell Hoffer

After spending a week training with the Australian Defense Force Rugby Union, the Army West Point Women’s Rugby team scrimmaged the Aussies Oct. 13 at the Anderson Rugby Complex. The Australian Defense Force came away victorious by the score of 46-10. Army’s points came on a try from freshman flanker Gio Ferguson-Lewis, with the following conversion being successful off the boot of Bayleigh Gable. The freshman fly half from Grandville, Mich., also connected on a penalty kick late in the first half. The Black Knights will return to action Saturday, when the team travels to Annapolis, Md., to take on Navy.