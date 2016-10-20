Technology can change way Army fights, say leaders

By David Vergun Army News Service

Network and cyber modernization are big deals for the Army. Shown here, a brigade tactical operations center, or command post, supports the Army Network Integration Evaluation to support Soldier readiness in 2015 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Photo Credit to U.S. Army

Army leaders offered their views on the way ahead in modernization, from autonomous vehicles to artificial intelligence.

All linked modernization to readiness at a panel this month at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition.

ASA(ALT) perspective

Katharina G. McFarland, acting assistant secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), was asked how technology can change the way the Army fights.

“First of all, the Soldier is what we consider our primary weapon,” she replied. “We need to unburden our Soldier. We need to make him able to spend more time thinking rather than doing. We need to think about how we create an environment that allows him to have an extension of himself. Those things are related to autonomy.”

By autonomy, she said she meant unmanned ground and aerial systems that extend a Soldier’s reach.

McFarland expounded upon other technology-enabled goals the Army has set out to accomplish:

• Enable formations to “aggregate and disaggregate quickly”;

• Improve overmatch in electronic warfare;

• Lessen the logistics and maintenance burden;

• All Soldiers should have complete network and communications gear attached to their persons;

• Soldiers should each have immediate and accurate “position, navigation, timing, data in a very contested environment;”

• Remove the adversary’s cyber capabilities so they can’t communicate or disrupt Army’s cyber infrastructure;

• Allow Soldiers to have data for decision making, but for the enemy, “make data perishable, make it not of value, make it too late.”

McFarland said the Army’s new Rapid Capabilities Office and other acquisition methods that streamline the process will and are enabling these new technologies to come to the fore.

G-2 perspective

Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley Jr., deputy chief of staff, G-2, provided his perspective on modernization.

Over the last decade, the Army “has been very additive in terms of the things that we’ve given to the Soldiers to the point where it’s almost become a burden,” he said, meaning cognitive overload because of too much information streaming in from sensors and communications.

The key is to unburden some of that flood of data by “placing it on a machine” that can process it and give meaningful solutions to the Soldier, he said. That can be done through machine learning and artificial intelligence systems.

Another area that needs improving, Ashley said, is information sharing with coalition partners.

“Right now, we have all kinds of data that comes in through various sensors, and they kind of go down to U.S.-only systems,” he pointed out.

“So when you start thinking about the ability to exchange data from an ISR standpoint, when you think of all the collection that you bring in when you process, exploit and disseminate that information, it’s important that you can get it in near-real time to coalition partners and coalition users,” he continued.

The solution to exchanging information with coalition partners, he said, is to “federate” the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data.

Federation, he explained, means many systems used by coalition partners, are each unique, but at some level, they need to all be able to communicate together. To get to that point requires common data standards and processes.

Another area where improvements will increase readiness is getting a handle on social media, Ashley said. “When you look at all the things that come in through social media, how do you track them? How do you look for a trend? How do you receive warnings?”

For example, during the Arab Spring, people were congregating in Tahrir Square in Cairo, but intelligence agencies had no way of seeing or measuring what was going on, he said. Had there been a way to track the chatter on social media being used by those assembled, a clearer picture of what was going on would have emerged.

R&T perspective

Thomas Russell, Ph.D., deputy assistant secretary of the Army (Research and Technology), said that given what technology can do, it should help improve “the quality of management across government, including the Department of Defense.”

In terms of quality, he said that would mean cost savings and management-directed first and foremost on improving readiness.

Technology to do this already exists in the form of data analytics tools. Many of these tools exist in universities, so it would be natural for the Army to partner with them, he said.

G-4 perspective

Lt. Gen. Gustave F. Perna—who was the deputy chief of staff, G-4, until last month and now commander of the Army Materiel Command—said the acquisition process and requirements process need to be streamlined and better understood.

When it comes to acquisition, few realize the real cost of a system, he pointed out.

Not many recognize that 70 percent of the cost of a weapon or equipment system comes from sustainment, he said, meaning just a small part comes from the research, development and purchase price.

The solution, he said, is “more alignment between the requirements, generators and acquisition process early-on in teaming. If we understand it early, and we move it across the life-cycle plan, we can only be enabled at the end.”

Also, even before the acquisition process begins, there should be sufficient Soldier testing to ensure the system is the right fit for the Soldier, he added.

Asked what the top three sustainment challenges the Army faces, Perna replied.

“First and foremost, we need to be able to maintain our own equipment on the battlefield,” he said.

To do that, the Army needs to own the intellectual property rights, rather than depend on contractors to be there, he said.

And, the Soldiers must be properly trained to maintain their own equipment, he added.Also, the Army needs to be able to counter enemy cyber threats to the supply chain, he concluded.