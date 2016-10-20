West Point Middle School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Members of the Cadet Latin Dance Club take to the stage Oct 13 at the West Point Middle School to give children a lesson in Latin dancing and later had the children on stage dancing with them. The school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month every year to introduce the children to different cultures. After the cadets from the Latin Club spoke about famous Hispanics, the Cadet Latin Dance Club took to the stage and invited the middle school children up to learn some Latin steps.

The West Point Middle School presented their annual Hispanic Heritage celebration Oct. 13 in the school auditorium. Dr. Amaya Amell, U.S. Military Academy assistant professor of foreign languages and officer in charge of the Spanish Club, spoke to the children at the event.

“I am from Spain so I speak a little fast,” Amell said. “Cadets will speak about some key Hispanic figures today and I am speaking for a cadet who can’t be here today. I’ll be speaking about Oscar de la Renta (the fashion designer) who came from the Dominican Republic.

“He came from a large family, he had six siblings and he’s the one who dressed Jackie Kennedy. He’s also known for dressing a lot of celebrities,” she added.

Amell spoke about how much passion de la Renta had for fashion. He began to illustrate fashion in newspapers and fashion houses. Fashion illustration was an interest of de la Renta as he had always wanted to become a painter, but after a dress he drew was featured on the cover of Life Magazine, he fell in love with fashion.

“The wife of the U.S. Ambassador to Spain saw some of the sketches and commissioned de la Renta to design a gown for her daughter,” Amell said. “The dress appeared on the cover of Life Magazine and his career as a fashion designer began.”

De la Renta also wanted to get into ready-to-wear fashion so he worked for Arden and worked there for two years.

Class of 2017 Cadet Joseph Miller, who spent some time in Chile, spoke about Bernardo O’Higgins, a one-time president of Chile in the 19th century.

“As a child, he never knew his father, but he was born having money and was sent to Peru to study,” Miller said. “Then he went to England where he was introduced to a group interested in gaining independence of Chile from Spain, who ruled Chile at the time. He went back to Chile to learn to fight and was important in helping Chile’s independence.”

O’Higgins declared himself the president of Chile. He helped the economy and had many social reforms in Chile. The elite didn’t like him so they kicked him out of the country and forced him to leave the country that he helped gain independence from Spain.

Miller said he is a military figure and loved his quote; “We can live with honor or die with glory, if you have courage follow me.”

After the cadets spoke about famous and interesting Latino figures, the Cadet Latin Dance Club went on stage and demonstrated Latino dancing and then invited the children to the stage to teach them some Latino dance steps.

This part of the event is always the favorite as the children learn new dances and new cultures through dance and enjoy interacting with cadets.