2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Aviation: The West Point Flying team took second-place overall in the National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) Region VII competition Oct. 15-16 in Schenectady, New York. The team qualified for Nationals, which will be held at The Ohio State University May 9-14, 2017. Seven teams participated, including the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

USMA took second-place overall in both ground and flight events. Other notable USMA results include: First place—Computer Accuracy: Kurt Klinkmueller (above); Fifth place—Aircraft Recognition: Dominic Clark; First place—Ground Trainer (Simulator): Kurt Klinkmueller; First place—Simulated Comprehensive Aircraft Navigation: Kurt Klinkmueller; First place—Short Field Landing: Patrick Williams; First place—Navigation: Kurt Klinkmueller and Max Mueller; Third Place—Navigation: Alaina Kappner and Derek Powers (below); Third Place—Message Drop: Mitch Boylan and Patrick Williams.

Overall Placement by School: First place: Farmingdale State College; Second place: U.S. Military Academy; Third place: Delaware State University; Fourth place: Bridgewater State University; Fifth place: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Sixth place: Schenectady Community College; and Seventh Place: U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Debate: From Oct. 13-16, 16 delegates from the West Point Model United Nations team participated in the Security Council Simulation at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cadets represented the Academy in various committees, ranging from a discussion of the India-Pakistan Partition of 1947, to a simulation of President John F. Kennedy’s National Security Council at the height of the Cold War.

The team competed against some of the other top ranked delegations on the circuit, including the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University, as well as New York University and Princeton University.

The following cadets were recognized by their committees for individual performances: Class of 2017 Cadet Jack Bagdadi: Outstanding Delegate; Class of 2017 Cadet Shiv Arya: Outstanding Delegate; Class of 2017 Cadet Ezra Engel: Honorable Mention; Class of 2017 Cadet Daniel Hogestyn: Outstanding Delegate; Class of 2018 Cadet Brittany Scofield: Best Delegate; Class of 2018 Cadet Christine Sidhu: Outstanding Delegate; and Class of 2018 Cadet Derrick Siebman: Best Delegate.

Amateur Radio: Fifty Boy Scouts earned their Radio Merit Badge due to the efforts of four cadets from the Cadet Amateur Radio Club, Capt. Matthew Sherburne and two Radio Merit Badge counselors Oct. 16.

The Scouts had the opportunity to speak with amateur radio operators from Italy and Germany as well as operators in Florida, Georgia and Illinois.

The cadets learned how to make a military dipole antenna that would function on the frequencies we would operate and then conducted a field expedient install of the antenna from a tree.

All scouts were from Troops located outside of West Point.