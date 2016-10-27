Army Football game day security message to community

By Col. Andrew Hanson USAG-West Point Garrison Commander

Ensuring the protection of our Soldiers, Cadets, family members and Civilian employees is the priority at West Point.

Army Football home games pose certain challenges for everyone on West Point and we want to ensure our garrison and community know of our game day force protection measures, road closures and restrictions.

All game day force protection measures, road closures and restrictions will be posted on the USAG–West Point Facebook and Twitter accounts.

To help follow this information, we use the hashtag #WPAlert on Facebook and Twitter to highlight the changes, traffic diversions and restrictions.

Residents who need to leave West Point on Army Football game day should be aware of extremely heavy traffic from approximately 9 a.m. to the start of the game, and from the middle of the fourth quarter until well after the game ends.

Use Washington Gate for your entry and exit as Thayer Gate is the primary gate Army Football fans use. This especially applies to Lusk Reservoir residents as Stony Lonesome Road, for most of the day, will be closed to through traffic.

If you live on West Point and you need to go to the Main Exchange or Commissary, try to go the day before the game or after 5 p.m. game day.

If you do stay on West Point, walking or using the game day shuttle buses to and from areas on West Point is highly encouraged.

Road closures on game day:

1.) Starting at 6 a.m., Mills Road, from Herbert Hall to Stony Lonesome Road, will be closed. Only those vehicles with a proper vehicle exception pass, or under Military Police escort are allowed access around Michie Stadium.

2.) Merritt Road, from the Jewish Chapel to Stony Lonesome Road, will be closed starting approximately 8 a.m.

3.) Stony Lonesome Road, between Washington and Delafield roads, will be closed to all traffic from approximately 9:30-10:30 a.m. and from the start of the 4th quarter, approximately 2:30 p.m., until one hour after the game, approximately 4:30 p.m.

4.) Stony Lonesome Road, from Delafield Road to Washington Road, will be one-way only after the game to facilitate people using the football shuttle service.

5.) Starting at the beginning of the 3rd quarter, Delafield Road will be one way only southbound.

Stay tuned on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usagwestpoint, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usagwestpoint and share our posts with your friends, family and groups.