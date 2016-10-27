Army Women’s Rugby blanks Navy in Annapolis

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Freshman wing Sam Sullivan recorded Army West Point’s first four-try game of the season, giving her five tries this year, as the Black Knights defeated Navy 67-0 Oct. 21 at Annapolis, Md. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Freshman wing Sam Sullivan recorded Army West Point’s first four-try game of the season, giving her five tries this year, as the Black Knights defeated Navy 67-0 Oct. 21 at Annapolis, Md. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Rugby team earned a 67-0 victory in a matchup against service academy rival Navy on the road Oct. 21 at Annapolis, Maryland.

The Black Knights improve to 3-4 on the season, while the Mids fall to 1-4.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 4-0 all-time against the Midshipmen dating back to the fall 2014 season.

• The victory marked the second shutout victory for the Black Knights. Army’s only other shutout came last season against Air Force, 43-0.

• Freshman Sam Sullivan recorded Army’s first four-try game of the season, giving her five scores in her rookie campaign.

• Senior Savannah Murray made her first start of the season against the Mids.

• Sophomore Koi Kizzie scored her first-career try in her collegiate debut, lacing up with the starting unit.

Scoring summary vs. Navy

• Sam Sullivan—Four tries, 20 points;

• Bayleigh Gable—Six conversions, 12 points;

• Taylor Jessop – Two tries, 10 points;

• Gio Ferguson-Lewis – One try, five points;

• Koi Kizzie – One try, five points;

• Kirsten Redmon – One try, five points;

• Lili Ruland – One try, five points;

• Rebecca Stipp – One try, five points.

The Army team vs. Navy

1. Reilly Kissinger, 2. Sarah Meier, 3. Nicola Newton, 4. Sally Varner, 5. Sara Emsley, 6. Sydney Dossett, 7. Kirsten Redmon, 8. Gio Ferguson-Lewis, 9. Becky Jeffrey, 10. Bayleigh Gable, 11. Jill Bottarini, 12. Koi Kizzie, 13. Savannah Murray, 14. Sam Sullivan, 15. Rebecca Stipp.

Up Next

The Black Knights will return to the pitch Nov. 4, for the final game of the fall season when they host Air Force for senior night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. as the first game of a doubleheader against the Falcons.