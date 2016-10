Borman Visit

On Oct. 19, the Department of Math hosted retired U.S. Air Force Col. Frank Borman, USMA Class of 1950, as a guest speaker for the Math Forum and as a course-wide guest lecturer for MA103. Borman taught thermodynamics and fluid mechanics at West Point from 1957-60, served as an astronaut with NASA from 1960-70, and as Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Air Lines from 1975-86.