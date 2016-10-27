By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

Loyola scored an equalizing goal late in the second half to force a 2-2 tie against the Army West Point men’s soccer team in a Patriot League contest Oct. 21 at Clinton Field.

Army moves to 7-5-2 overall and 3-2-1 in the Patriot League following the draw, while Loyola goes to 6-5-3 and 4-0-2.

The Black Knights continue to hold the No. 4 slot in the Patriot League standings after boosting their point total to 10 after the tie. The Greyhounds entered the day first in the league, but now sit second with 14 points behind first-place American, which now has 15 points after a win over Bucknell.

Army freshman Rex Epps scored for the second straight game and now stands in sole possession of first place in the Patriot League with nine goals on the season.

The cadets found themselves in an early 1-0 hole, following a goal in the 10th minute from Loyola’s Barry Sharifi, but responded in the 28th minute with a tap in by Epps to make the score 1-1. Army benefitted from an own goal by Loyola to take a 2-1 advantage in the 70th minute and the Greyhounds knotted the match at 2-2 with Gabriel Carlsson’s tally with 2:10 remaining in regulation.

Freshman Justin Stoll turned away six shots in net for the hosts.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army and Loyola play to a draw for the first time, moving the all-time series to 3-0-1.

• Epps’ ninth goal of the year is the most for an Army player in a single season since Thomas Obaseki (USMA ‘01) scored nine goals in 1998.

• Senior Alex Jaroscak tallied an assist on Epps’ goal.

• Army moves to 4-2-1 at Clinton Field this season.

• The Black Knights held a 22-13 edge in shots and led 12-5 in corner kicks.

• Army has scored second in both of its two draws this season (1-1 at St. Francis Brooklyn, Sept. 18).

• Loyola’s own goal was the first own goal to benefit Army this year. The Cadets conceded an own goal during the Siena game on Sept. 13.

Key moment

• Carlsson scored on a hard shot in the 18-yard box after corralling a loose ball to knot the game 2-2 in the 88th minute, with just 2:10 left in the second half.

How it happened

• Sharifi scored on a free kick from about 25 yards, beating Stoll in the upper left corner of the goal to put Loyola ahead 1-0 in the 10th minute.

• Epps got hold of a loose ball and scored after Loyola keeper Matt Sanchez deflected a pass from Jaroscak in the 28th minute.

• A Greyhound defender attempt to clear the ball over his own crossbar and out of play, but didn’t get enough lift on his attempt, as the ball sailed into the net to give Army a 2-1 advantage in the 70th minute.

• Carlsson tied the score at 2-2 with a late goal in the second half.