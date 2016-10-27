DPE encourages Inter-Academy relationships through physical activity

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

DPE Instructor Capt. Eliot Proctor performs air squats with a member of the U.S. Military Academy staff during the orienteering noontime community workout session on Oct. 19. Photo by 2nd Lt. Kevin Baek/USMA PAO DPE Instructor Capt. Eliot Proctor performs air squats with a member of the U.S. Military Academy staff during the orienteering noontime community workout session on Oct. 19. Photo by 2nd Lt. Kevin Baek/USMA PAO DPE Instructor Capt. Matthew Lensing and his orienteering partner celebrate as they finish the course during the staff and faculty fitness session on Oct. 19. Photo by 2nd Lt. Kevin Baek/USMA PAO DPE Instructor Capt. Matthew Lensing and his orienteering partner celebrate as they finish the course during the staff and faculty fitness session on Oct. 19. Photo by 2nd Lt. Kevin Baek/USMA PAO

The U.S. Military Academy’s Department of Physical Education conducted its third community fitness outreach session during lunchtime Oct. 19 at Daly Field. The purpose of the monthly events is to promote physical fitness among both military and civilian personnel, as well as to create interdepartmental bonds.

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey insists that physical fitness is crucial to the Army’s number one priority of readiness.

“I have seen how physical training can bond individuals into teams like no other experience besides combat,” Dailey wrote in a recent article on building cohesive teams. “It prepares the team—body, mind and spirit—for the challenges of the day and those of the future. I believe cohesive teams will thrive in the ambiguity we will face in the future. For that reason, physical fitness is an indicator of the overall readiness of a unit.”

In a similar spirit, DPE has offered a variety of physical activity sessions to staff and faculty to encourage readiness through fitness and to help participants connect with one another.

“These fitness sessions are executed to promote a community of health and fitness as well as building inter-Academy relationships,” Maj. Russ Nowels, deputy director of DPE, said.

October’s event, orienteering, allowed staff and faculty to partner with DPE instructors and challenge themselves with a unique sport.

Different from a standard orienteering course, this DPE-specified route included different workouts at each station to make it more challenging.

Members of the cadet orienteering team, William Whitaker and Sean Brennan, created a course and taught partakers the basics of orienteering.

“We wanted to build awareness with the community about our sport,” Whitaker said. “Also, land navigation plays a huge role within the Army profession, too.”

In addition to introducing participants to orienteering, the event familiarized them to the physical demands of the sport.

“It combines running and navigation so it requires mental fortitude and physical adeptness, so you need to be a good runner and you need to be in excellent shape to do well,” Brennan noted. “It’s about thinking smart and navigating in an intelligent manner, and then combining that with physical ability.”

DPE instructor and officer in charge, Maj. Evan Westgate, enjoyed the opportunity to work with the orienteering team and looks forward to events in the future.

“We have people from throughout USMA who are able to pair up with someone from DPE and work in an interdepartmental collaboration so we’re really happy with the turnout and we’re going to continue these events monthly throughout the year,” he said.

Westgate believes that physical activity is important to every member of the West Point team.

“Part of our mission in DPE is to encourage cadets to commit to a lifetime of fitness so we want to get that message out to the faculty and staff as well, both military and civilian,” Westgate noted. “Coming out here and experiencing some new sports and new things, plus getting a good workout in, is really important.”

Maj. Tyson Behnke, a plans officer in the G3 and participant, shares that sentiment.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring the entire West Point community together—cadets, staff, faculty and civilians,” he said. “Physical fitness is a key part of the leadership and curriculum that’s here at West Point.”

Behnke mentioned that he’s partaken in two other events this year and plans to continue to attend future activities.

“DPE does a great job meeting anyone’s fitness level or capability with these events,” Behnke added. “This is my third one now and I always get a good workout.”

Schedule for future events (All at 12:20 p.m.):

DATE Activity Location

Nov. 9 – IOCT – Hayes Gym

Nov. 30 – Rock Wall – Arvin Gym

Jan. 11 – Combatives – 2nd Floor Arvin

Jan. 18 – Combatives – 2nd Floor Arvin

Feb. 22 – Aquatics – Crandall Pool

March 20 – Strength Training – 3rd Floor Arvin

April 12 – Gymnastics – Gross Center

May 8 – Functional Fitness – Daly Field