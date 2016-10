FEATURED EVENT

Zombie Golf Scramble

The two-person team scramble will be held Oct. 29 with a 7:30-8:45 a.m. check-in and a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Have a deathly good time as your skills will be tested with unique challenges on the course. A minimal fee includes mulligans, dinner, prizes and cart plus applicable green fees.

For details, call 938-2435.