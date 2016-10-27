FOR THE ADULTS

Firing range available for West Point community



The DPTMS-Range Operations will host a firing range for authorized West Point community members from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Range 5 Route 293 across from the Round Pond entrance.

Authorized users include active-duty military personnel, staff and faculty and their families assigned to the installation or directly supported by it. This includes cadets of all service academies who are assigned to West Point and military personnel retired with pay and their families. Must have a DOD ID card.

All users should note:

• All patrons must bring their own targets, hearing protection and eye protection;

• Firearms must be compliant with New York State and West Point firearms laws. Pistol, shotgun and hunting rifles are permitted. No automatic weapons or caliber larger than 7.62mm or .308 equivalent;

• One guest per ID card holder permitted (liability waiver is enforced). Minors must be accompanied by their sponsor;

• Mine Torne Road and Stilwell Lake will be closed from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on these dates.

• MWR Outdoor Recreatiom will be selling West Point hunting and fishing permits, along with refreshments and snacks.

For details, contact Alec M. Lazore, DPTMS Range Operations, at 938-3007 or email Alec.Lazore@usma.edu.

Communicating Clearly—Roger That! Communication Counts

The American Red Cross (ARC) and Army Community Service (ACS) believe it is important to prepare family members to deal with the challenges of serving at home while their loved ones are deployed. The class titled, “Communicating Clearly—Roger That! Communication Counts,” from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Building 622, ACS, helps with these challenges.

This class is designed to assist military families in managing the changes in their lives when their Soldiers are deployed. It provides useful information on how to strengthen your ability to successfully respond to the challenges you may encounter throughout the deployment cycle.

It also explains how to provide emotional support to others experiencing stressful feelings or events. It includes an adult section, a children’s (8-12 years old) section and a comprehensive resource and referral section. A light dinner will be served.

For details and to RSVP, call 938-2519.

A Christmas Carol Murder

Join the West Point Club for a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Enjoy an evening of culinary crime with “The Killing Kompany” where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated among you. On this night, you can be part of the show.

The night includes dinner, dancing and a brand new comedy murder mystery. There is a minimal fee for this event, which includes two free drinks. Reservations are required by calling 938-5102 or 845-446-5504.