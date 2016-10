Honoring the recent Fallen

Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, leads the Army West Point Football team into Michie Stadium on a motorcycle donated by the father of fallen Cadet Thomas Surdyke, Oct. 22 at West Point.

The custom bike commemorates three cadets (Surdyke, Mitch Winey and Brandon Jackson) and two recent graduates (2nd Lts. Mike Parros and Andrew Hunt) who have passed away this year.