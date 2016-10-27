JAG now accepting applications for Army’s Funded Legal Education Program until Nov. 1

The Office of the Judge Advocate General is now accepting applications for the Army’s Funded Legal Education Program (FLEP). Under this program, the Army can send up to 25 active-duty commissioned officers to law school at government expense.

Selected officers will begin law school in the fall of 2017 and remain on active duty while attending.

Interested officers should review MILPER Message 16-053 and Chapter 14, AR 27-1 to determine their eligibility and should immediately register for the earliest offering of the Law School Admission Test.

Officers in the ranks of second lieutenant to captain may apply. Applicants must have between two and six years of total active federal service at the time legal training begins.

Eligibility is governed by 10 U.S.C. 2004 and is non-waivable.

Applications must be sent through command channels and the officer’s branch manager at AHRC. Original applications must be received by Nov. 1 by the Office of The Judge Advocate General, ATTN: DAJA-PT (Ms. Yvonne Caron-Rm 2B517) 2200 Army Pentagon, Washington, DC 20310.

Interested officers should contact the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate for further details at 938-3205.