JUST ANNOUNCED

Parent and School Administrator Meet and Greet

Join local school leadership for lunch and conversation at a Parent and School Administrator Meet and Greet from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the Grey Room of the West Point Club.

Dr. Frank Sheboy and Louis Trombetta from HFFMCSD and Dr. Emily Marsh, Helen Balilo, Miles Shea and Denise Cochenour from West Point Schools will be there.

No RSVP is required, lunch is pay as you go. For details, call 938-2092.

West Point Club’s Thanksgiving Day Meals To Go

This Thanksgiving, relax with the family and leave the cooking to the West Point Club. Place your order Nov. 18 and pick it up by 5 p.m. Nov. 23. An excellent selection of entrees, sides and desserts to choose from. To Go Meals serve a family of six. For details and to place your order, call 938-5120 or 446-5504.