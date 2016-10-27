Keller Corner

Flu drive scheduled for today and Nov. 3

The flu drive is scheduled for today and Nov. 3. Specifics on the flu drive will be provided to the Greater West Point Community once finalized.

There will be “no flu mist” this year; all influenza vaccines will be injection only.

New system—for beneficiaries—to let Keller know ‘How We Are Doing’

The Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey (APLSS) has been replaced, on June 20, 2016, with the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES).

We value our patients’ opinions and encourage them to fill out the survey when they receive it in the mail.

JOES will combine and standardize long-standing methods used by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense Health Agency/National Capital Region to learn about beneficiary health care experiences with the goal of making them better.

This single outpatient-visit based instrument will assist military treatment facilities with their goal of becoming a high reliability organization.