OUTSIDE THE GATES

Boo at the Farmers Market

Boo at the West Point-Town of Highlands Farmers Market as the market invites all visitors and vendors to dress up for Halloween 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30.

All ghosts, goblins, superheroes and witches are welcome.

Stop by to guess the number of candy corn niblets that will be tucked in a jar at the Vision table and you may win a prize.

Cornwall Nature Museum’s “I Spy”

Join the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum for its “I Spy” Halloween Trail Saturday and Sunday.

Families looking for a fun but not-too-spooky Halloween adventure can drop in at any time between noon-4 p.m.

On the Halloween Trail, posters in rhythm and rhyme lead everyone to search for objects cleverly hidden along the trail. Brave adventurers will discover which items belong in nature, like skulls and bones, and which ones do not. Find them all and earn a prize. In addition, visitors can see live animals, such as reptiles and insects, in the “Creepy Crawly” room, play a Halloween game and make a spooky craft.

Try your hand at a witch’s hat ring toss, a matching pumpkin game, a flying ghost craft and a spider for your wrist.

There is an Admission fee for children ages 2-14. It’s free for ages 15 and above.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

Highlands Farmers Market is open

The West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2016 season every Sunday. The farmers and food vendors whom local residents have known and loved in previous years will be back with fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, jam, jellies, pickles and more.

Check the Facebook page at West Point Town of Highlands Farmer’s Market for updates.

Boscobel salutes veterans during November

To honor all former U.S. military personnel, Boscobel is offering free house and grounds admission to veterans who show their military ID (or a photo of themselves wearing their uniform) at the front desk during the month of November.

The Boscobel Salutes Veterans Program also includes half-price admission for up to five family members per visiting veteran.

Boscobel offers history, art and a stunning landscape, which includes a view of the Hudson Highlands and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

House and grounds admission to Boscobel includes a 45-minute guided tour of the mansion, as well as access to the gorgeous grounds that surround it, including breathtaking views of the Hudson River and a 1.5-mile Woodland Trail of Discovery.

Boscobel is located on scenic Route 9D in Garrison, New York, just one mile south of Cold Spring and directly across the river from West Point.

For details, visit Boscobel.org or call 845-265-3638.