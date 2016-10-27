Parents’ excitement shines during Family Weekend

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Class of 2017 Cadet Nick Iacovelli and his family enjoy time together during the U.S. Military Academy’s Family Weekend Oct. 21-23. Iacovelli spends time with his grandparents, Susan and Joe, and mother, Kate. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO Class of 2017 Cadet Nick Iacovelli and his family enjoy time together during the U.S. Military Academy’s Family Weekend Oct. 21-23. Iacovelli spends time with his grandparents, Susan and Joe, and mother, Kate. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO

Families of U.S. Military Academy cadets enjoyed time with their future officers during Family Weekend, Oct. 21-23. Despite the rainy weather, parents’ excitement shined through as they were reunited with their loved ones.

On Friday morning, Sharman and Peter Edge waited anxiously for their son, plebe Alex Edge, to meet them in Robinson Auditorium.

“We are just on pins and needles,” Sharman said, smiling as she anticipated her son’s arrival. “We haven’t seen him since A-Day so we’re very excited!”

The Edge’s, who reside in Washington D.C., said that visiting for Family Weekend has allowed them to imagine what their son is doing on a daily basis.

“Picturing what my cadet is doing during the day is an awesome thing,” Sharman said. “Just walking around and absorbing the history of the place and seeing the energy of the cadets is wonderful.”

Before meeting up with their son, the pair made sure to take advantage of the events and opportunities offered during Family Weekend.

“So far, we’ve gone to the library briefing, it was great to hear about what resources are available to cadets at the library, and we’ve also gone over to Cullum Hall to get acclimated about what the weekend’s events are,” Peter noted. “It’s just a great opportunity to be here and see how our son is managing life as a cadet. It’s always a pleasure to come to West Point.”

Pam Herman from Seattle said it had been since August since she last saw her son, yearling Elliott Herman.

“I’m glowing with pride, I’m just so excited to see him,” Pam said as she stared at her son. “I’m just proud to have a West Point cadet!”

As for her plans for the weekend, Pam had only one thing in mind.

“We are going to try to hang out with each other as much as possible,” she said, noting that just being with her son was enough to make her happy. “I’ll go watch him do some gymnastics because he’s a gymnast here, and then take him out to eat and fatten him up because that’s what moms do.”

Elliott seemed to be on board.

“It’s really good, it’s a nice relief,” he said of enjoying his mother’s company for the weekend. “I’m looking forward to going around and showing her places and eating outside food.”

One place in particular he made sure to show his mother was the barracks— both agree that his room at West Point is significantly cleaner than his room at home.

The Iacovelli family from Connecticut said this year’s Family Weekend was bittersweet, as it will be their last one—Niccolo Iacovelli will be graduating in May.

“This is our last chance, this is his last year, so everything we do will be for the last time,” Susan Iacovelli, Nick’s grandmother, said. “He’s going to graduate Memorial Day weekend and he’s getting married in June, here. So we have a lot of plans to make, a lot of things to do and a lot to look forward to.”

But before jumping ahead to May, Nick’s family wanted to attend events that will affect his immediate future.

“Because he’s a firstie, we’re very interested in the branch and post brief,” Kate Iacovelli, Nick’s mother, said. “His first choice for branching is infantry so we’re wondering whether or not he’ll get that when he finds out in November, and then of course, post. We’re from the East Coast so we’re hoping that he posts somewhere that we can visit every now and again. We’ve been spoiled being so close to West Point.”

While his family visits often, Nick appreciates each time they come.

“I like when they come up so I can show them the different things that we do, they get to see what a class day looks like, meet some of my teachers, and especially getting my grandfather into the cadet bookstore, that’s something he really enjoys,” Nick said.

His grandfather, Joe Iacovelli, said that while he enjoys the bookstore, he enjoys spending time with his grandson more.

“It’s been a long journey because Nick’s talked about coming to West Point since he was 8 or 9 years old,” Joe said. “We’re just very proud of Nick and everything that he’s accomplished.”

Similarly, all the parents, grandparents and family members who visited for Family Weekend shared an overwhelming sense of pride for their cadets.