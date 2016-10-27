Sprint Football takes down Ravens on Senior Night

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

All the seniors for the Army West Point Sprint Football team and some team administrative leaders gather before the team's 39-8 victory over Franklin Pierce on Senior Night Oct. 21 at Shea Stadium. Photo by Mady Salvani/AAC

WEST POINT, N.Y. – After a sloppy start by both teams, the Army West Point sprint football team came away with a 39-8 victory over Franklin Pierce on senior night Oct. 21 from Shea Stadium.

The Black Knights improved to 5-1 overall and in the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL), while Franklin Pierce dropped to 2-3.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army honored seniors Austin Breed, Marqus Burrell, Luke Fazzari, Cooper Lycan, Gerald McDonough, Dixon Pattillo, Matthew Tamburri, Leroy Dunkelberger, Mark McGinniss, Sam O’Ferrall, Brad Paffett, Clayton Vermeesch and Mitch Wear prior to tonight’s contest.

• Keegan West set a new personal-best with 288 passing yards in his third-consecutive four touchdown game.

• The Black Knights capitalized on big plays, producing seven plays of 20 or more yards.

• Ty Galyean recorded Army’s first 100-yard receiving game with 105 yards since Oct. 3, 2014 when Tucker Van Dyke amassed 157 yards against Cornell.

Turning point

• Keegan West dumped a pass over the Ravens’ defense to Ty Galyean who ran for the remainder of the 98-yard touchdown to give Army a 15-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

How it happened

• After going three-and-out on the first play of the game, Army failed to score first for the first time this season as the Ravens blocked the punt and forced a safety.

• The rainy pre-game conditions became a factor at the end of Franklin Pierce’s second possession as they fumbled the punt attempt. The ball would continue to bounce around until Connor Long fell on top of it in the end zone for Army’s first touchdown of the game.

• After forcing the Ravens to punt, the Cadets drive stalled, resulting in John Hermann being called on to punt. Kyle McNeely sent the ball back to the Black Knights on the following possession, placing the ball inside the two yard-line.

• West connected with Galyean for Army’s longest play of the season, a 98-yard touchdown. Galyean caught the ball around the Army 25 and was able to elude the Ravens defense for the final 75 yards.

• Another blocked punt for FPU would keep them in the game, but a three-and-out would result, forcing a punt.

• West found Seth Wills in the back of the end zone on a fourth and 13 from the 29 for Army’s next score two series later.

• Again forcing the Ravens to punt after a three-and-out, West found Austin Breed for the 60-yard score.

• John Abercrombie booted a 37-yard field goal on Army’s second series of the second half.

• West hooked up with Galyean again on the following possession, this time from seven yards out for his fourth touchdown pass of the game.