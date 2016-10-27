Turnovers doom Army against North Texas

Photo by Army Athletic Communications Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Football team dropped its first home game of the year to North Texas, 35-18, at Michie Stadium Oct. 22. The Black Knights were outscored 21-8 in the second half, while committing a season-high seven turnovers. Army falls to 4-3 on the season.

The Black Knights outrushed the Mean Green, 302-202, giving Army the rushing edge in every game this season. Junior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw carried the ball 24 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore running back Darnell Woolfolk took eight carries for 36 yards and a score. Bradshaw threw a career-high four interceptions and Army fumbled seven times, losing three of them.

Army’s seven turnovers were the most it had committed since Oct. 13, 2007 against Central Michigan. (Left) Senior linebacker Jeremy Timpf, seen making a tackle, picked off North Texas quarterback Mason Fine for his sixth career interception just before Army took a 7-0 lead. Army heads back out on the road for a battle with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. That game will be carried live on the ACC Network.