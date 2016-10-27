Virtual medicine to be norm in future crises

By David Vergun Army News Service

In a demonstration of the Telehealth process at Fort Campbell's Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, clinical staff nurse Lt. Maxx P. Mamula examines patient Master Sgt. Jason H. Alexander using a digital external ocular camera. The image is immediately available to Lt. Col. Kevin A. Horde, a provider at Fort Gordon’s Eisenhower Medical Center, offering remote consultation. Photo by David E. Gillespie In a demonstration of the Telehealth process at Fort Campbell's Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, clinical staff nurse Lt. Maxx P. Mamula examines patient Master Sgt. Jason H. Alexander using a digital external ocular camera. The image is immediately available to Lt. Col. Kevin A. Horde, a provider at Fort Gordon’s Eisenhower Medical Center, offering remote consultation. Photo by David E. Gillespie

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Immediately following the 2009 and 2014 shootings at Fort Hood, Texas, the Army’s virtual health care was there, linking the survivors with behavioral health care providers “from Hawaii, D.C. and San Antonio,” said Dr. Colleen Rye.

Rye, chief of Army Virtual Health, Office of the Army Surgeon General, spoke at an Association of the United States Army Medical Readiness panel, Sept. 22.

Virtual health, also called telemedicine, is currently being used across “18 time zones, 30 countries, support over 20 clinical specialties,” she said.

A pilot is now underway in U.S. Africa Command, where “tyranny of distance” means that the only docs on site are the medics and telemedicine, she said.

Another pilot is being done with Special Forces, she added.

What is it?

In the example of Special Forces, telehealth comes in the form of a James Bond-type suitcase filled with medical gadgetry instead of gear designed by Q.

Open it and “out pops a tablet computer, device to connect to satellites and a whole array of peripherals, from otoscopes and stethoscopes to ultrasound cameras and ophthalmoscopes,” Rye said.

They can literally, “hear your heartbeat from 3,000 miles away,” she said.

In other words, a medic can connect a patient at the point of injury to specialists all over the world who can provide instructions on how to save the Soldier’s life, she said.

That specialist at the other end could be a hematologist, orthopedist, pulmonologist, cardiologist, to name a few.

Why is it so important?

Future combat will not look like Iraq and Afghanistan, Rye said. The battlespace will be contested to such a degree that medevacs will be impossible and there won’t be field hospitals nearby, much less forward operating bases.

The “virtual hand will be reaching out, guiding medics through what they need right at the point of injury,” she said.

What’s next

Army medicine is currently building a global teleconsultation portal that will provide a vast network of providers.

“The sun will never set on us when it comes to providing care virtually anywhere and at any time,” she said.

The Navy came and was thrilled with the Army’s virtual health system, Rye said. They’re now paying the Army to build identical systems on 67 of their ships.

Rye concluded that all of the new gadgetry was produced in Army laboratories. Civilian medical facilities around the world are now using Army-produced technology, from telestroke to remote health monitoring.