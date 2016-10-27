West Point Band performs collaborative concert at Arlington HS

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will present a collaborative concert at Arlington High School at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring the Arlington High School Wind Ensemble. Arlington High School is located at 1157 NY-55, Lagrangeville, New York. This performance is free and open to all; no tickets are required.

The West Point Band and the Arlington High School Wind Ensemble perform some of the best traditional and contemporary wind band music. Under the direction of Rich Guillen, the Arlington High School Wind Ensemble will kick off the concert with Vaughn Williams’ “English Folk Song Suite,” before combining with the West Point Band for a performance of Percy Grainger’s beloved “Children’s March.” West Point Band Commander and Conductor Col. Andrew Esch will lead the West Point Band through the rest of the performance, which includes pieces such as David Maslanka’s “Morning Star,” Eric Whitacre’s “Lux Arumque,” and the final movement of Michael Daugherty’s “Brooklyn Bridge,” featuring clarinetist Staff Sgt. Sam Ross.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities. For concert details, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.