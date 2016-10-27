West Point Middle School hosts second annual Wellness Wednesday

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Edgar Perry, administrative officer at the West Point Middle School, instructs the West Point Middle School students in Zumba, a dance that makes your body move Oct. 19 during “Wellness Wednesday.” The event that focuses on wellness and fitness is directly related to academics and the WPMS mission to ensure the highest achievement for each student. Edgar Perry, administrative officer at the West Point Middle School, instructs the West Point Middle School students in Zumba, a dance that makes your body move Oct. 19 during “Wellness Wednesday.” The event that focuses on wellness and fitness is directly related to academics and the WPMS mission to ensure the highest achievement for each student. West Point Middle School held its second annual “Wellness Wednesday” Oct. 19 to help the school's mission to ensure the highest achievement in academics and wellness goals. Here, students play a game of coconut carry by jumping with a ball between their legs and running back and forth without dropping it. West Point Middle School held its second annual “Wellness Wednesday” Oct. 19 to help the school's mission to ensure the highest achievement in academics and wellness goals. Here, students play a game of coconut carry by jumping with a ball between their legs and running back and forth without dropping it. The West Point Middle School kicked off “Wellness Wednesday” Oct. 19 where the middle school students learned about Zumba/dance, yoga, art, first aid and safety, relaxation techniques and conflict resolution. The West Point Middle School kicked off “Wellness Wednesday” Oct. 19 where the middle school students learned about Zumba/dance, yoga, art, first aid and safety, relaxation techniques and conflict resolution.

As part of the West Point Middle School’s improvement goals, which is to ensure the highest achievement academically and physically for each of its students, WPMS initiated its second annual “Wellness Wednesday” Oct. 19.

Children rotated to different stations of wellness, fitness and learning for physical tasks, learning relaxation and conflict resolution techniques.

The children rotated every 20 minutes, one grade per station, to yoga, dance moves/Zumba, artist at work, first aid and safety, and Red Ribbon/Filled with Character, which is an awareness campaign against the use of alcohol and drugs. Children also learned conflict resolutions and ‘Reeling in Relaxations’ in the video room. The event had several volunteers that included cadet candidates who volunteered their time and expertise.

Edgar Perry, who is an administration officer at the school and also teaches dance, volunteered to teach Zumba to the children by video and demonstration to the students.

“One of the most important things you can do is to keep moving,” Perry said.

Angela Johnson, yoga instructor at the fitness center, volunteered her expertise to teach the students yoga positions.

Fun games like the coconut carry, where one had to carry a ball between the legs and run back and forth without dropping it, and paddle pick-up where two people carried one paddle to pick up an object while running arm and arm to the finish line without dropping it, kept the students busy through the day.

Tricia Willis, WPMS guidance counselor, emailed volunteers Lindsay Hartig, team RWB West Point, and Lt. Col. John Nawoichyk, assistant athletic director (team operations), thanking them for what she thought was a great presentation to wellness.

“Our continuous improvement goal of wellness was a huge success today,” Willis said. “I am so absolutely thrilled with the day’s events starting with the kickoff to Wellness Day opening. You pumped up the students with offering examples to take their wellness to new heights. I loved the way you lead them down a path of your personal journeys encompassing all facets of health, ways to take care of your own health and wellness as soon as middle school–their age now–was a clear message. The presentation pictures, music, activities and inspiring slogans set the state for the rest of the WPMS events to follow.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, evidence shows that the health of students is linked to their academic achievement. By working together with schools, health agencies, parents and communities, adults can ensure that young people are healthy and ready to learn. Children who are receiving good nutrition and are physically active tend to have better grades, school attendance and cognitive performance.

By using consistent messages, like physical activity and good nutrition, it creates a better understanding and awareness for the need to address these matters in schools.