2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

The Army

Civil & Military Engineering: On Oct. 29, members of the Civil & Military Engineering Club visited the CPV Valley Energy construction site in Middletown, New York. This was a follow-up event to the ASCE Business Dinner (Sept. 21).

The club cadets who made the trip were Class of 2017 Cadet Jager Metz; Class of 2018 Cadets Almond Austin, Ben Parmer, Collin Wiener; Class of 2019 Cadet Alex Belardo-Flowers; Class of 2020 Cadets Daniel Chung, Lee Cox and Sean Doyle with the OIC Mr. Rahul Verma. The cadets had the opportunity to interact with professional engineers and observe construction that spanned several classroom topics—steel, concrete, hydrology, geotechnical and construction management.

Triathlon: The Army West Point Triathlon team successfully defended its position as the Ironman 70.3 Collegiate National Champions in Austin, Texas Sunday. This was the eighth consecutive championship.

Eighteen members of the team completed the event, which included a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run. Class of 2019 Cadets Anna De Vries and Hailey Conger (left) were the first and second place in the collegiate women category while Class of 2017 Cadets Paul O’Donnell and Dylan Varrato were second and third place in the collegiate men category. Anna and Hailey also earned qualification spots to the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee in September 2017.

Equestrian: On Oct. 29, Army West Point Equestrian hosted a Zone 3 Region 3 IHSA English Hunter Seat competition at Centenary College in Long Valley, New Jersey. Cadets competed against athletes from Centenary University, Drew University, Marist College, Sarah Lawrence College, SUNY New Paltz, Stevens Institute of Technology, Vassar College and William Paterson.

The team finished fourth overall, only one point behind the third-place team. Early in the show, Class of 2020 Cadet Charlotte Hereford won first place in Novice Equitation over Fences and Class of 2017 Cadet Merle Kreye (German exchange cadet) placed third in Intermediate Equitation over Fences.

Hereford would later place third in Novice Equitation on the Flat and Kreye would go on to place second in Intermediate Equitation on the Flat. Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady placed third in Novice Equitation on the Flat.

Class of 2020 Cadet Robert Seals took first place in Beginner Walk/Trot/Canter Equitation, his second consecutive win of the season. In Walk/Trot Equitation, Class of 2017 Cadets Mike Murray and Kyle Many placed first and second, respectively.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.