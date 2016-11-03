ANNOUNCEMENTS

West Point Club closed to public Nov. 11

The West Point Club is open for private events only Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

The Pierce Dining Room and the Benny Havens Lounge will be closed.

Team RWB–West Point’s “Workout for Warriors”

Team Red, White, Blue–West Point is inviting all veterans, active duty and civilians to join it in a “Workout for Warriors” to celebrate Veterans Day.

The event takes place at Trophy Point with workout times at 6:30 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. Nov. 11. For details, contact Amy Weart at Amy.weart@teamrwb.org.

Tax Center seeking volunteers during tax season

The West Point Tax Center is looking for volunteers to assist with tax return preparation during the tax season (January-April 2017).

Volunteers will be asked to work at least two half-days each week. Volunteers receive all necessary training and obtain valuable work experience.

We are also seeking volunteers to assist with administrative support during the tax season. No tax training is required.

For details, contact matthew.baek@usma.edu or call 938-6507.

West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel meetings

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets from 9-11 a.m. every Wednesday at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available. The fall semester will run until Dec. 7.

For details, email wp.pwoc@gmail.com.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel. The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Most Holy Trinity West Point Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Group

Mothers of children ages 0-5 are invited to join us at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel. The purpose of the group is to build friendships and foster community goodwill with other West Point moms.

Being a mom is hard work, and we all need love and support to encourage us through the journey. Meetings include time to socialize and discuss the joys and challenges of motherhood, speakers from the community on a variety of topics, and creative activities.

The group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cloister Room of the Chapel of The Most Holy Trinity on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

There is a registration fee and because the group meets in the evenings, childcare will not be provided.

For registration details, contact Kristin at kristin8513@gmail.com and visit us at our informational table at the WPSC Super Sign Up event today at the West Point Club.