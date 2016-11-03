BBC Lifeworks

• Museum and Zoo: We will follow the friendly trails of the Bear Mountain Trailside Museum and Zoo to explore the wildlife center and the trailside museums Friday.

Meet outside the gift shop entrance at 9:45 a.m. Email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with the name and ages of each child attending.

Pack a picnic lunch, WPFH will provide beverages and snacks.

• Tour of Harness Racing Museum: WPFH has planned a family event at the Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame in Goshen, New York, from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 11.

Families will enjoy a mini-tour of the museum. The kids will participate in horsey games, and create a horse-themed craft and take a ride on the Harness Racing 3-D Simulator. Refreshments will be served. Transportation is on your own.

Email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with the number of adults and children names and age attending by Monday. All events are free and open to current WPFH residents.