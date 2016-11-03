Black Knights power past Robert Morris

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Senior goaltender Parker Gahagen made 35 saves on 36 shots to help Army West Point defeat Robert Morris, 2-1, Oct. 29 in Moon Township, Pa. Photo by Patrick Tewey Senior goaltender Parker Gahagen made 35 saves on 36 shots to help Army West Point defeat Robert Morris, 2-1, Oct. 29 in Moon Township, Pa. Photo by Patrick Tewey

After a two-goal first period, the Army West Point Hockey team overpowered host Robert Morris, 2-1, Oct. 29 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights improved to 3-2-1 overall and 3-1-0 in Atlantic Hockey contests.

• The plebes powered the Black Knights in the night’s victory with both goals coming from the rookie class.

• Zach Evancho and Brendan Soucie notched Army’s two goals on the night which were clocked 58 seconds apart.

• Captain Ryan Nick and assistant captain Tyler Pham were awarded assists on Evancho’s goal, while Trevor Fidler and Evancho had the assists for goal number two.

• In goal, Parker Gahagen faced 36 shots and had a .972 saves percentage.

• The Black Knights shine in the second period and are now 3-0 when leading after the second. It is the first victory for the Cadets in black uniforms and third in Atlantic Hockey contest.

How it happened

• Army had an exciting opportunity on the power play with 7:11 left in the first period when Clint Carlisle was denied by the pipe for the second night in a row.

• After 10 minutes of play in the second period, the Evancho tapped the puck in with some help from a miscommunication between the Robert Morris defense and goaltender.

• Then exactly 58 seconds later, the Cadets struck again when Soucie put home a backdoor pass from Fidler and Evancho.

• Robert Morris cut Army’s lead to one with a goal at the 17:32 mark of the same period.

• The Black Knights were forced on the penalty kill for 4:14 after a game misconduct was charged to the Black Knights in the third.

• Gahagen once again proved to be a force between the pipes as the Colonials maintained the puck for a majority of the final minutes of play. The firstie denied five-straight shots before the final whistle was blown to maintain the Black Knights lead and to prevent overtime.

Up Next

• Army returns home Friday and Saturday to host service academy rival Air Force. Friday night’s game will begin at 7:05 p.m., while Saturday’s is pushed back to 8:05 p.m.