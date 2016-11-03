Cadets attempt to conquer the Indoor Obstacle Course Test

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

A cadet navigates the hanging tire as part of the Indoor Obstacle Course Test Oct. 28 in Hayes Gym. All cadets must participate in the IOCT as a graduation requirement. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Roughly 500 cadets lined up by Hayes Gym for the Indoor Obstacle Course Test Oct. 28. The IOCT is a graduation requirement and is given to cadets each year from their sophomore year to their senior year. Plebes take a Military Movement Test.

The test consists of 11 obstacles beginning with the low crawl, proceeding to the tire run, two-handed vault, 8-foot horizontal shelf, horizontal bar navigation and hanging tires. Then it’s the balance beam, vertical wall, ladder climb, rope climb and a round around the track with a medicine ball for the first lap, a baton, and then finishing empty handed.

Cadets go into the test looking confident and ready to go. By the time the test is finished, so are they.

“I’m hurting,” Class of 2019 Cadet Austin Almond said. “The track is tough and running the bars. This is the first time I’ve taken this test. Last year it was Military Movement, but here I’m graded on it.”

The IOCT test is run eight times a year to get through the Corps of Cadets.

The number of cadets going through the test differs each time the test is run.

“It does vary from test to test,” Dr. Lynn Fielitz, assistant professor in the Department of Physical Education, said. “The IOCT is a graduation requirement which they have to take each year from their sophomore year. However, if a cadet can run faster than 2:38 for a male or 3:35 for a female in their junior year, they don’t have to take the IOCT test in their senior year.”

This past April, 2nd Lt. Joshua Bassett, a 2016 USMA graduate, broke the IOCT record that stood since 2000 with a time of 2:01. In 2000, the time was 2:02.

Cadets must meet minimum performance standard of 3:30 (males) or 5:29 (females) by the end of the academic year in order to remain proficient in the Physical Program with their class.

The IOCT is administered by the Department of Physical Education. Cadets may retest the IOCT for grade replacement and are permitted to retake the IOCT any time it is offered.