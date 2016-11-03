Department of Energy to recognize capstone project

By Col. John Graham Associate Dean for Research

A capstone team from USMA's Civil and Mechanical Engineering Department in the Hall of Flags at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. A citizen from each represented country is currently conducting research at the laboratory. Courtesy Photo

Half way into first semester and cadet project preparation is in full swing.

“My team is on its third In Progress Review,” Nuclear Engineering major, Class of 2017 Cadet Tom Parker, said. “We are designing a small nuclear powered device, called a Radioisotope thermoelectric generator, for forward operation bases.”

Their goal is to be ready by May 4, 2017 to brief the Army.

In an exciting development, Projects Day 2017 will feature a new award that’s been established by the Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program. This award will be presented to the capstone team whose project has the largest impact on energy consumption within the Army, with secondary emphasis on originality and new design.

“A large part of FEMP’s mission is to stimulate and support energy conservation efforts within the federal government,” Timothy Unruh, the program’s director, said. “With the armed forces being the largest federal energy consumer, it’s natural for our program to engage current and future military leaders at the country’s service academies, including West Point.”

Toward that end, FEMP has been sponsoring researchers from DOE national laboratories to work with faculty and cadets in a variety of ways that support the academies’ missions: providing subject matter experts for capstone teams; hosting cadets at the labs as summer interns; and inviting faculty and cadet teams to visit the lab for conferences with senior researchers.

Class of 2018 Cadet Madison Stark has taken on a unique project in her junior year, “I am working with Nike on a new boot that harvests energy while informing the user with key sensors.”

Dan Howett (USMA ’87) is an engineer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and has been the program’s liaison to West Point.

“It’s been exciting to see the quality of capstone projects from across the departments. And as an energy engineer, it’s especially gratifying to see the number which have energy conservation as a theme,” Howett said.

The award’s judging criteria are fairly straightforward:

• Project’s impact on energy consumption in battalion-sized units;

• Breadth of project’s application across units of various types and sizes throughout the Army;

• Innovative significance of the project (evolutionary vs. revolutionary);

• Potential impact of the project on Army-wide energy consumption in the upcoming 10 years.

Interested capstone teams should submit an abstract no later than April 14. These will be reviewed by DOE engineers, and finalists will be selected to make formal presentations on Projects Day. The winner will be announced that afternoon.