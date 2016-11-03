FOR THE ADULTS

Communicating Clearly—Roger That! Communication Counts

The American Red Cross (ARC) and Army Community Service (ACS) believe it is important to prepare family members to deal with the challenges of serving at home while their loved ones are deployed. The class titled, “Communicating Clearly—Roger That! Communication Counts,” from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Building 622, ACS, helps with these challenges.

This class is designed to assist military families in managing the changes in their lives when their Soldiers are deployed. It provides useful information on how to strengthen your ability to successfully respond to the challenges you may encounter throughout the deployment cycle.

It also explains how to provide emotional support to others experiencing stressful feelings or events. It includes an adult section, a children’s (8-12 years old) section and a comprehensive resource and referral section. A light dinner will be served.

For details and to RSVP, call 938-2519.

A Christmas Carol Murder

Join the West Point Club for a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Enjoy an evening of culinary crime with “The Killing Kompany” where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated among you. On this night, you can be part of the show.

The night includes dinner, dancing and a brand new comedy murder mystery. There is a minimal fee for this event, which includes two free drinks. Reservations are required by calling 938-5102 or 845-446-5504.

MWR Lap Swim at Crandall Pool fee administration

No fees for swim at this time. For details, call 938-1992.

Winter Bowling Leagues

The MWR Bowling Center is seeking individuals who may be interested in playing in a winter bowling league. No experience is needed. The Bowling Center has openings on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights.

If interested, contact Edward.Marvin@usma.edu or call 938-2140 for details.

Discover Outdoor Recreation’s paintball facility at West Point

MWR’s Outdoor Recreation multi-field paintball facility is the perfect setting for birthday parties, department team building and family outings. It can host functions from 10-50 people. Food and drink are included in packages.

For details, email odrwpmwr@usma.edu or call 938-0123.