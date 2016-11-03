Fourth quarter surge lifts Army past Wake Forest

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Junior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw (left) threw six completions on eight attempts for 145 yards, a touchdown and interception during Army West Point’s 21-13 victory over Wake Forest Oct. 29 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Bradshaw led the team in rushing with 65 yards and added a touchdown on the ground. His biggest play of the day was his 43-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Edgar Poe to give the Black Knights an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Poe finished the game with four receptions for 122 yards, including the touchdown catch. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Junior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw (left) threw six completions on eight attempts for 145 yards, a touchdown and interception during Army West Point’s 21-13 victory over Wake Forest Oct. 29 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Bradshaw led the team in rushing with 65 yards and added a touchdown on the ground. His biggest play of the day was his 43-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Edgar Poe to give the Black Knights an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Poe finished the game with four receptions for 122 yards, including the touchdown catch. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

The Army West Point Football team earned a much-needed victory Oct. 29, 21-13, over host Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The win ended the Demon Deacons’ nine-game winning streak over the Black Knights, and shifted Army to 5-3 on the season.

In the back-and-forth affair, Army used a 14-3 edge in the final frame to secure its third road victory of the season and first win over Wake Forest since 1989.

The Black Knights slightly outgained the Demon Deacons 383 yards to 343 yards. Leading the way for Army was Ahmad Bradshaw, who posted 65 rushing and 145 yards passing in the game.

Edgar Poe was back to his old self, racking up 122 yards in the air for the Cadets.

The defense held Wake Forest to just 3-of-13 on third-down conversions.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army moves to 5-3 on the year.

• The Black Knights defeated an FBS Power 5 school on the road for the first time since defeating Duke in 2010.

• The Black Knights had three interceptions in a game for the first time since registering a trio of picks against Temple in their opener.

• Edgar Poe recorded a season-high 122 yards receiving and earned his first score of the year.

• Bradshaw was Army’s top rusher, but Andy Davidson, Kell Walker and Darnell Woolfolk all followed closely with 47, 45 and 42 yards, respectively.

• Jeremy Timpf and Rhyan England posted nine tackles each to lead the Black Knight defense.

• Army’s defense has forced a turnover in all eight games this season.

• Trey Neville and Thai Wright were named Scout Players of the Week after their performance on the practice field and had the honor of carrying out American flags before the game.

Career Milestones

• Bradshaw’s pass to Poe at the 7:54 mark of the first quarter was career long 43-yard TD toss for the junior.

• Poe recorded a career high 122 receiving yards.

• Malik McGue returned a 42-yard punt by the Demon Deacons a career-long 58 yards to put the Black Knights in good field position early in the second quarter.

• Jaylon McClinton recorded his first career interception with 9:25 remaining in the game.

Turning Point

• McClinton’s pick off midway through the final frame sparked another Black Knights touchdown, which ultimately sealed the visitor’s their first win in Winston-Salem in seven tries.

How it happened

• After forcing the Demon Deacons to punt, the Black Knights took over at the Wake Forest 48-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Bradshaw teamed up with Poe for Army’s first score of the game.

• The Demon Deacons took over the ball at their own 31-yard line after stopping the Black Knights on 4th-and-5. The home team then marched 69 yards on nine plays, where Wolford completed a pass to Tabari Hines, to knot the score at 7-7.

• On the third play of scrimmage out of halftime, Army fumbled on its own 35-yard line, handing Wake Forest good field position. The Black Knights defense stepped up though and forced the Demon Deacons to settle for a 37-yard field goal.

• Bradshaw handed Army back its lead when he finished off an 11-yard rush into the back of the endzone. The scoring summary for that drive was nine plays for 88 yards.

• Following an interception in the fourth quarter from McClinton on its own 40, Army added another score when Woolfolk rushed up the middle for six yards and six points. During that conversion the Black Knights ate up nearly six and a half minutes of clock with their 12-play, 60-yard drive.

• With little time remaining, Wake Forest tried to answer but had to settle for a 34-yard field goal, pulling them to within 21-13. The Demon Deacons then set up an on-side kick, but Jalen Sharp was there to recover the ball and secure the win.

Up next

• The Black Knights return home to Michie Stadium on Nov. 5 when service academy rival Air Force comes to West Point. That contest is slated for a noon start and will be carried on CBS Sports Network with Ben Holden, Jay Feely and John Schriffen on the call.