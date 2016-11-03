Golf wraps up Price’s Give ‘Em Five Invite

By Jordan Vitkauskas Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Golf team finished in eighth place after the final day of the Price’s Give ‘Em Five Invitational, hosted by UTEP, Sunday in El Paso, Texas.

The Black Knights carded a team score of 284 (15 fewer strokes than Saturday) on their way to the eighth place finish.

Peter Kim shot a six-under-par 66, and tallied seven birdies over his final 18 holes.

Justin Pagila fired a one-under-par 71 during his last 18 holes.

UTEP won the event with a team score of 35-under-829.

“Peter played a great round of golf today,” head coach Brian Watts stated. “He managed his golf ball and emotions the best I’ve seen this season. He has worked extremely hard on his game and with CEP, so it’s no surprise for me to see him making positive steps with his game.

“The team overall had a disappointing finish to the fall season. We played some great tournaments against the top teams in the county and it will hopefully pay dividends going into our spring season,” Watts added. “We know exactly what we need to work on, so you should see a lot of improvement with our scores and team finishes in the spring season. This team has a ton of talent and a no quit mentality, therefore their expectations are high and know through hard work they will have success.

“The last two rounds we had it going through holes 12-14, but didn’t finish them off. We have a tendency to play too conservative coming down the stretch which causes hesitation and inability to commit to the shots. We are going to work our tails off the next several months on routine and mental toughness. This will allow us to be better prepared for those times we seem to struggle the most,” Watts concluded. “We’re looking forward to the spring as we have a great schedule ahead of us.”