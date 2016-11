Cadets, the West Point Fire Department and the Military Police got into the swing of things during Halloween Monday as they traveled around the housing areas spreading cheer and throwing treats to community members. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Trick or treaters were out in full force on Halloween with children dressed up in various outfits ranging from superheroes to the horror of the walking dead to funny, as one child was Ohio State’s mascot, Brutus Buckeye. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV