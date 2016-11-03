JUST ANNOUNCED

CYS Services Babysitting Certification Courses

Child, Youth and School Services is offering babysitting courses in December. The courses include:

• Dec. 3—CYSitters–Babysitter’s Course (ages 12 and up), 9:30-2:30 p.m. at the Lee CDC;

• Dec. 6—I’m Alone (11 years old), 3-6 p.m. at the Youth center, Building 500.

This course is designed to familiarize teens with the responsibilities of babysitting and also teach skills and techniques needed for sitters to become competent and caring.

Students will receive training materials and a certificate of completion. Students are also placed on the Garrison-wide babysitting referral list so that parents requesting a babysitter from the CYS Services referral list can feel comfortable knowing that their babysitters are adequately trained to CYS Services standards.

Garrison policy encourages that all youth 11 years old and older pass a certified babysitting course to watch their siblings.

Youth 12 years old and older are encouraged to pass a certified babysitting course and CPR/First Aid class to babysit non-family members. Participants must be registered with CYS Services to sign up.

To register, contact the Parent and Outreach Services office at 938-4458/3969.