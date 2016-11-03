Keller Corner

Flu drive scheduled for today

The flu drive is scheduled for today. Specifics on the flu drive will be provided to the Greater West Point Community once finalized.

There will be “no flu mist” this year; all influenza vaccines will be injection only.

Great American Smokeout

Nov. 17 is the Great American Smokeout and Keller Army Community Hospital, Mologne Cadet Health Clinic and the Center for Personal Development are ready to be an integral part of the process, of improving your health and wellness, by helping you quit smoking or the use of smokeless tobacco.

KACH’s primary care physicians are ready to assist you with a variety of medications designed to help you stop the use of nicotine products.

Mologne and CPD doctors, nurses and staff are working hard to graduate ‘tobacco-free/addiction-free leaders of character.’

If you are a Cadet or USMAPS student looking for smoking cessation assistance, make an appointment online through CIS or call Mologne at 938-3003 or CPD front desk at 938-3022.