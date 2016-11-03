OUTSIDE THE GATES

Highlands Farmers Market is open

The West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2016 season every Sunday. The farmers and food vendors whom local residents have known and loved in previous years will be back with fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, jam, jellies, pickles and more.

Check the Facebook page at West Point Town of Highlands Farmer’s Market for updates.

For Goodness Snakes!

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum presents “For Goodness Snakes!” at the Museum’s Wildlife Education Center, 25 Boulevard Cornwall-on-Hudson, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

This program will illustrate that snakes are indeed helpful to the environment and often misunderstood. Join Environmental Educator Sasha Boucher to learn about their life cycle, habits and habitats. Visitors can also make a fun snake craft to take home. There is a fee for this event.

For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. x204.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls’ annual Public Safety Sunday

The congregation of Grace Baptist Church celebrates “Public Safety Sunday,” a day to honor all law officers, firefighters, ambulance corps members and public officials, Sunday.

The recognition of these first responders begins with a special service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon will be served following the service for all those in attendance.

The public is invited to join the congregation in honoring all members of these departments.

Morris Gleiser is the featured speaker for this special service.

The church is located at 54 Old State Road in Highland Falls.

For details, call Pastor Snavely at 845-446-4086 or visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Boscobel salutes veterans during November

To honor all former U.S. military personnel, Boscobel is offering free house and grounds admission to veterans who show their military ID (or a photo of themselves wearing their uniform) at the front desk during the month of November.

The Boscobel Salutes Veterans Program also includes half-price admission for up to five family members per visiting veteran.

Boscobel offers history, art and a stunning landscape, which includes a view of the Hudson Highlands and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

House and grounds admission to Boscobel includes a 45-minute guided tour of the mansion, as well as access to the gorgeous grounds that surround it, including breathtaking views of the Hudson River and a 1.5-mile Woodland Trail of Discovery.

Boscobel is located on scenic Route 9D in Garrison, New York, just one mile south of Cold Spring and directly across the river from West Point.

For details, visit Boscobel.org or call 845-265-3638.