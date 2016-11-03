Three Fulbright Scholars in five years in Systems Engineering

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Bruce Keith on location at the source of the White and Blue Nile Rivers in Uganda and Ethiopia. Courtesy Photo Bruce Keith on location at the source of the White and Blue Nile Rivers in Uganda and Ethiopia. Courtesy Photo Carl Hacker and Kenny McDonald assess neignborhoods on the Island of Ebeye in the Marshall Islands. Courtesy Photo Carl Hacker and Kenny McDonald assess neignborhoods on the Island of Ebeye in the Marshall Islands. Courtesy Photo

Over the past five years, the Center for Nation Reconstruction and Capacity Development in the Department of Systems Engineering at the U.S. Military Academy has had three faculty members who have earned Fulbright Scholarships.

The Fulbright Scholar Program is an international exchange program designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries. The Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and awards approximately 8,000 grants annually—Roughly 1,200 of which are granted to U.S. scholars.

Over the past five years, John Farr, Bruce Keith and Kenny McDonald of the CNRCD have been awarded Fulbright scholarships to pursue their research across the globe, from Vietnam to Africa to the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Col. Robert Kewley, department head of Systems Engineering, says their work reflects the mission of the department and the CNRCD.

“Dr. Farr, Dr. Keith and Dr. McDonald recognized the value of the Fulbright experience and went the extra mile to apply and find these great applications of our discipline outside the United States,” Kewley explained. “It really attests to their commitment to the Center’s mission of capacity building.”

According to the CNRCD web page, capacity building is a “continuous, gradual and demonstrable movement toward self-sufficiency” whose ultimate goal is to “strengthen national systems so that communities, nations or regions are capable of effectively responding to short-term shocks and long-term stressors.”

Staying true to the Center’s goal, the Fulbright winners studied a wide range of issues in each location and have worked to resolve problems to help those other nations achieve self-sufficiency.

“Almost all of our research is designed to try to develop infrastructure, economics, education, and to provide opportunities,” Farr said, who spent the summer of 2013 assisting in the reform and assessment of the engineering curriculum at the University of Technical Education in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Farr was the first of the three scholars to receive the Fulbright scholarship and after returning from his trip, he urged his colleagues to apply as well.

“We put a priority on it, we wanted to tackle meaningful problems,” Farr noted. “Like Dr. Keith’s, he took his sabbatical and spent a year in Ethiopia. For me, Vietnam was a tremendous opportunity to go do something meaningful, and what Dr. McDonald is doing in the Marshall Islands can dramatically impact the youth in much of that area.”

Keith spent last year teaching water resource management to Ph.D. students in Ethiopia, working on resource management in Sub- Saharan Africa, and studying issues concerning human displacement due to population growth and climate change in Africa.

“More than anything else, it’s been an eye opener. It has created an opportunity to build an international network base to pull cadets into projects that have been quite meaningful,” Keith said of the Fulbright experience. “It was a great opportunity for me to expand my knowledge base, to go out and work with people who see things differently than I do, to empathize with the challenges they will encounter and to determine where there might be intersections that support both the cadets’ research and my research.”

Due to the partnerships he made during his Fulbright experience, Keith says he may have opportunities to continue research in this area with cadets into the future.

“Whenever you put cadets in a place that’s outside the classroom, somewhere else in the world, it helps them understand what they’re getting into and the challenges that will confront them in their careers. I think that’s a pretty good thing,” Keith added.

McDonald, the most recent of the Fulbright recipients, shares that sentiment as he is currently in the Republic of the Marshall Islands through Nov. 15 and will be joined by cadets from Sunday-Nov. 11.

“It’s important, from our perspective in the Center, that cadets are doing research to get on the ground,” he explained. “They need to get on the ground in order to understand the culture and the people to come up with solutions to these problems.”

McDonald has done previous research in the Marshall Islands, studying in Kwajalein Atoll, the location of the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Site, as well as the poverty-stricken city of Ebeye, working on education and infrastructure. His Fulbright Specialist grant will be used to support the College of the Marshall Islands’ education outreach and will offer a framework for a cadet capstone project.

“Since the beginning of the semester we’ve begun our systems design process which we use to create solutions for problems,” said Class of 2017 Cadet Kayla Carpenter, who will be joining McDonald in the Marshall Islands. “We’ve done a lot of research and stakeholder analysis to prepare, including literature reviews and stakeholder interviews.”

Recently, McDonald, Carpenter and Class of 2017 Cadet Andrew Maillet had a meeting in Washington D.C. with Deputy Chief of Mission in the Marshall Islands, Sarah Nelson, who said that this project will be the first Fulbright in the region and the research will be crucial in the Islands’ future.

“It’s very unique for three Fulbrights in such a close period of time,” McDonald added. “I think it just shows the importance and the value outside our realm in the Academy. Other agencies are seeing the importance of what we’re doing in the Department of Systems Engineering.”

One agency that sees the importance is the U.S. Army, who has strategic interest in the work of the Fulbright scholars.

“The Army cares about emerging countries and developing societies because from the roots is where the next generation of problems are going to come from,” Farr explained. “The more we can take on now and really improve peoples’ lives, the less tension and conflict we’re going to have.”

Regardless of the location of the Fulbright research, each scholar feels similarly about the work they’ve been able to do.

“It makes a difference,” Farr noted. “We want to be able to impact peoples’ lives positively and being able to go to a place and do something that really impacts people in a positive way—that makes you passionate about your job.”