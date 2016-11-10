2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

The Army

Catholic Chapel Choir: On Oct. 28-30, the Catholic Choir traveled to Kennilworth, New Jersey. The trip was a great developmental experience for cadets and a success for West Point outreach. The 14 cadets were housed with families of the host parish, St. Theresa’s of Kenilworth.

The Catholic Choir sang the musical liturgy during one Mass on Saturday and two on Sunday for the total congregation of approximately 1,400.

In conjunction with our trip, the parish hosted a visit from Bishop Marconi, a retired Bishop of Newark. To express appreciation, the hosts provided transportation and tickets for the cadets to see Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway. Now in its 24th year, the relationship between the Catholic Choir and Kenilworth has fostered enormous good will, a steady stream of potential admissions candidates, and at least one USMA graduate.

Cycling: The Army West Point Cycling team continued its trend of excellence at the HPCX UCI international competition Oct. 29-30 in Jamesburg, New Jersey. In the Women’s Category, four riders competed in the 3/4 race with a top finisher, Class of 2020 Cadet Elizabeth Huuki, cracking the top 10 overall and claiming a second place in the collegiate division.

Also claiming spots in the top 10 was Class of 2019 Cadets Norah Stapleton, Monte Ho and Class of 2020 Cadet Sarah Morrow.

The Men’s Category 3/4 showed a lot of talent with Rider Class of 2019 Cadet Kenny Englert placing eighth and fourth overall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Finally, Class of 2017 Cadet Tristan Manderfeld competed in the Men’s Elite UCI—the highest level cycling has to offer in the United States. He raced well against the best cyclists in the country and achieved third and second in the collegiate division on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Combat Weapons: The Army West Point Combat Weapons team (Directorate of Cadet Activities—Military Club) hosted a basic Pistol Clinic on Friday Evening Oct. 28 at the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center and an intermediate Pistol and Carbine Clinic all day Oct. 29 on Ranges 3 and 4.

More than 35 Law Enforcement Professionals representing local, state, and federal agencies, to include NYPD, participated in the two clinics.

Instruction was solely led by Cadet members of the team. The Clinic curriculum demonstrated the team’s collective knowledge and skill of tactical shooting.

The Plans of Instruction included pistol draw, rifle transition drills, accuracy drills, use of cover, forward, backward and lateral movement drills. Training on Saturday concluded with several “stress tests” which were designed to incorporate all skills reviewed throughout the day. The team proudly celebrated its eleventh year of hosting this clinic.

Triathon: Two members of the Army West Point Triathlon team participated in the USA Triathlon Draft Legal National Championships Nov. 5 in New Orleans.

The men’s race was for age groups 18-24 and the women’s race was combined with the NCAA triathlon emerging sport for women National Championships. Class of 2018 Cadet Teresa Groton competed in the women’s race. She was fourth out of the water and 11th overall in a very deep and competitive field that included amateur and professional triathletes from across the United States. Class of 2018 Cadet Jacob Slife finished third in the men’s race. Because of his finish, Jacob qualified for the draft-legal World Championships held in Rotterdam, Netherlands in September 2017.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.