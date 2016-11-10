Army offense stalls in loss to Air Force

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Freshman running back Kell Walker rushed for 38 yards on five carries, including a 32-yard touchdown, in Army West Point's 31-12 loss to Air Force Nov. 5 at Michie Stadium.

The Army West Point Football team fell to Air Force, 31-12, Nov. 5 at Michie Stadium.

The Falcons went wire-to-wire for the win, out-gaining the Black Knights, 444 yards to 228 yards.

Air Force jumped in front, scoring 10 quick points in the second quarter after a scoreless opening period, and entered the break with a 10-6 lead. The Falcons then took control in the second half, as they outscored the Black Knights, 21-6.

Junior Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for 48 yards, while Andy Davidson carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards.

For the Falcons, Arion Worthman completed six passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 63 yards and a score on his own.

Jacobi Owens carried the ball 12 times for 106 yards as Air Force finished with a 249-144 rushing advantage.

Saturday’s game marked the first time all season that the Black Knights failed to win the ground game. It was also a season-high rushing night for Army.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army drops to 5-4 on the season.

• Nick Meunier and Malik Hancock carried out American flags for the Black Knights prior to the game.

Career milestones

• Jeff Ejekam hauled in a pass from Bradshaw for a career-long 33-yard reception on the second play of the game.

• With his touchdown catch in the third quarter, Edgar Poe moved into seventh all-time in Army history in touchdown receptions with 10.

• Ejekam tied his career-high in receptions (2) and set a career-high with 38 receiving yards.

• Kell Walker rushed for a 32-yard score for the first touchdown of his career with 1:19 left in the second quarter.

Turning point

• Worthman opened up the scoring in the third quarter with a 46-yard pass to Owens. Worthman evaded several defenders before scrambling and finding a wide-open Owens for the score, making it a 17-6 ballgame.

How it happened

• Air Force sacked Bradshaw to halt Army’s first drive of the game, forcing a punt. The Falcons then marched down the field and appeared to have a 1st-and-goal, but a chop block negated the conversion. Air Force would miss a 47-yard field goal. The teams remained scoreless after one quarter of play.

• Early in the second quarter, Andrew King forced a fumble and Alex Aukerman recovered, giving the Black Knights the ball at the Air Force 17-yard line. Three plays later, Bradshaw’s pass was picked off in the end zone by Weston Steelhammer, ending the Army drive.

• Worthman connected with Jalen Robinette for 45 yards on the first play of the drive, and later connected with Robinette again on 3rd-and-15 for a 25-yard gain. Air Force would convert a 20-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 7:39 to play in the first half.

• The Falcons then forced an Army punt and Worthman was able to connect with Robinette for 34 yards to put Air Force inside the Army 25. Shayne Davern ran in for a 17-yard touchdown to extend the Falcons’ lead to 10-0.

• Army got on the board with a 32-yard scamper by Walker, the first of his career. Air Force blocked the extra point, making it a 10-6 contest heading into halftime.

• Army drove down the field and responded immediately, as Bradshaw found Poe for a 14-yard touchdown. The Black Knights’ unsuccessful two-point conversion made it a 16-12 lead for the visitors.

• On the ensuing drive, Owens’ 59-yard run gave the Falcons 1st-and-goal inside the Army 10-yard line. Two plays later, Tim McVey took a reverse pitch four yards for the score, extending the margin to 24-12.

• After another Army punt, Air Force drove right back down the field and Worthman found the end zone to extend the lead to 31-12.

• Army marched down the field but saw its drive end on fourth down as Bradshaw was again intercepted in the end zone.